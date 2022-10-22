Autumn is the best time to plant certain types of spring blooming flowers: crocus, daffodils, tulips, fritillaria, hyacinths, and minor bulbs like muscari, galanthus and scilla. Without doubt, the two most popular types on this list are tulips and daffodils. When I first see those bright and vivid colors of these spring flowers emerge from the stark winter landscape, I feel renewed for the coming spring. Cheerful blooms of daffodils will be sporting all shades of yellow, gold, orange and white and in multiple bloom shapes and combinations of these colors get me excited for warm weather.

Tulips bring a harmony of color fireworks as well. Available in bicolors, combos, picotees, and bloom shapes colored in pinks, reds, whites, yellows, purples, oranges etc. Daffodils and tulips are sun worshippers and their leaves act as solar collectors each year to recharge the bulbs to burst their stems through the ground to sport the myriad of bloom colors. By choosing and planting a selection of early to late blooming varieties, you might have continuous color from early March to mid-May in central areas of the Triad. Hyacinths are delightful for their wonderful fragrance as they bloom. I have planted numerous ones near our front entrance to welcome visitors to our home with vibrant colors as well as gentle fragrance.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

