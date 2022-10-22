Autumn is the best time to plant certain types of spring blooming flowers: crocus, daffodils, tulips, fritillaria, hyacinths, and minor bulbs like muscari, galanthus and scilla. Without doubt, the two most popular types on this list are tulips and daffodils. When I first see those bright and vivid colors of these spring flowers emerge from the stark winter landscape, I feel renewed for the coming spring. Cheerful blooms of daffodils will be sporting all shades of yellow, gold, orange and white and in multiple bloom shapes and combinations of these colors get me excited for warm weather.
Tulips bring a harmony of color fireworks as well. Available in bicolors, combos, picotees, and bloom shapes colored in pinks, reds, whites, yellows, purples, oranges etc. Daffodils and tulips are sun worshippers and their leaves act as solar collectors each year to recharge the bulbs to burst their stems through the ground to sport the myriad of bloom colors. By choosing and planting a selection of early to late blooming varieties, you might have continuous color from early March to mid-May in central areas of the Triad. Hyacinths are delightful for their wonderful fragrance as they bloom. I have planted numerous ones near our front entrance to welcome visitors to our home with vibrant colors as well as gentle fragrance.
As an added benefit, the daffodils, jonquils etc. will perennialize and spread their bulbs each year so they can be an economical perennial producing new blooms for many years. To keep them blooming and reappearing each year, they must have good soil like other plants. For success. Adding enrichments to the soil such as compost, rotted manure or rotted sawdust will pay great dividends by slowly releasing nutrients to the bulbs. However, unless you plant native or ‘wild species’ type tulips, they generally only last one year and should be treated as annual flowers. But tulips are great for bright and cheerful colors, bicolors and different shaped blooms with fringed and even double blooms of varieties that are white, purple, yellow, pink, red and many bicolors and shades. Tulips and daffodils make great vase cut flowers.
Daffodils are pretty much critter-proof as to deer and rodents; but I have not had good results with tulips due to our high vole and squirrel population at our house. Squirrels like to dig up the tulips and eat the bulbs. Voles just eat them underground. Reds and pinks seem to be their favorites. But when treated as annual flowers, there is nothing that blooms in our area in the early spring that can be as spectacular as cheerful explosions of color provided by tulips. I have had good results with the Darwin hybrid Apeldoorn series and the lily flowered types like ‘Ballerina’. My best performance has been from ‘species’ types and Greigii tulips. Their foliage is usually burgundy striped and hugs the ground with short flower stems around 8-12 inches. You can also find double bloomers, fringed flowers, and all combos of petal shapes and color combos with a full palette of individual colors as well. Some gardeners like to plant their daffodils among daylilies so that the residual yellowing foliage of the daffodils after blooming will be camouflaged among the daylily foliage.
The planting bed for bulbs like tulips, hyacinths and daffodils should be properly prepared before planting according to field test studies by NC State University Extension Horticulture Specialists: “A well-drained site is the single most essential factor for successful tulip and hyacinth cultivation. It is also beneficial for daffodils. Bulbs do best in deep, well-drained loam soil or sandy soil. If high clay content causes poor soil drainage, locate the bed on a slope if possible. Adding compost, composted bark, or peat moss will further improve drainage and let air into the soil. To open up a heavy clay soil, use enough organic matter to equal one third to one half of the volume of the soil in the bed.”
The garden centers and stores will be well stocked with these and other bulbs which can be planted as companions during the next two months. Plant now for spring blooming that will be spectacular. If you prefer buying by mail-order, a reliable source I have found is Brent and Becky’s bulbs in Gloucester, Va.; www.brentandbeckysbulbs.com. Their catalog is full of pictures and descriptions and many bulbs you may never have heard of.
If you plant now, next spring you may be quoting the poet William Wordsworth, “And then my heart with pleasure fills, And dances with the daffodils.”
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
