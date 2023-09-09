Rainbows are fun to see. Western cultures generally view rainbows as a good omen. The Bible tells us that God promised Noah after the flood that He would never use a flood to cleanse the earth again. The Irish have a legend that there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow guarded by a leprechaun. Other cultures may have more ominous legends. But most folks view the rainbow as a bright, cheerful and beautiful spectrum of God’s creation.

You can have your own rainbow. But you need to plan for it now. You may have guessed that I am thinking about flowers with colors of the rainbow. Many gardeners view tulips as the flowers to give us vivid colors of the rainbow except for blue and indigo. The other recognized colors that are easy to reproduce are red, orange, green, yellow and violet. Of course, you get green color with the tulip foliage. One of the most spectacular rainbow flower displays you can make early in the year is with tulips.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com