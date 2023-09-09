Rainbows are fun to see. Western cultures generally view rainbows as a good omen. The Bible tells us that God promised Noah after the flood that He would never use a flood to cleanse the earth again. The Irish have a legend that there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow guarded by a leprechaun. Other cultures may have more ominous legends. But most folks view the rainbow as a bright, cheerful and beautiful spectrum of God’s creation.
You can have your own rainbow. But you need to plan for it now. You may have guessed that I am thinking about flowers with colors of the rainbow. Many gardeners view tulips as the flowers to give us vivid colors of the rainbow except for blue and indigo. The other recognized colors that are easy to reproduce are red, orange, green, yellow and violet. Of course, you get green color with the tulip foliage. One of the most spectacular rainbow flower displays you can make early in the year is with tulips.
In a previous job when I was production manager for Bathroom Cleaner with Scrubbing Bubbles, I travelled frequently to Holland, Michigan. As you might guess, the city has a Dutch heritage and, similar to their European namesake, Holland, Europe, the people there love tulips. The residents of Holland, Michigan, developed a really spectacular tulip festival to celebrate their city and spring each year. The city and residents plant literally millions of tulip bulbs in public parks, local attractions and streetside plantings in October for spring blooming. In fact, the festival was named one of the top 20 events in the world by the International Festival and Events Association. Next year, the festival will be May 4-24.
Another city that I visited frequently was Chicago, which has a “Magnificent Mile” of tulips blooming each spring in the median and along the downtown thoroughfare of Michigan Avenue. In both cities, tulips bloom over a good three-week period, usually starting in May, depending upon the weather. Most hybrid tulips don’t naturalize or grow as perennials or come back for annual blooming, so they are treated as annual flowers, and new bulbs are planted each year. Chicago has the tradition of giving away the bulbs each year when they are finished blooming and removed from the median to be replaced by other annual flowers.
But you don’t have to travel to Europe or to Illinois or Michigan to see a grand display of tulips each spring. The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville plants thousands of tulips each autumn for blooming times of mid-March to mid-April. Each year is different, depending upon the weather. All these locations plant sequentially blooming varieties of tulips in their beds so you can see blooms over a three- to five-week period. Tulips come in early, mid-season, and late blooming varieties in each of the colors.
Of course, you can have your own rainbow-of-color festival in your own landscape at home with good planning now for planting this October as the best month for bulb root establishment and growth underground during our winter. Decide which colors and varieties you want to plant with sequential blooming times in mind. Choose your spot to plant in well-drained soil, not heavy clay, and start preparing the bed. Buy the largest bulbs you can find for the best blooms. They are usually measured in diameter centimeters on the package. If you want the longer bloom season, plant varieties that are early, mid-season and late bloomers. Planting has only a few simple steps:
Choose a full-sun spot, preferably with afternoon shade.
Spade or till the bed a good 8 inches deep, and add rotted compost and bone meal.
Plant three times as deep as the height of the bulb with the pointed end up.
Soak the bed thoroughly after planting and cover with your favorite mulch.
There are thousands of tulip varieties and bloom sizes and shapes to choose from. Buy them from your local garden center or mail-order. One company that has a huge selection via mail order is www.brentandbeckybulbs.com in Gloucester, Virginia.
Get ready for a spring rainbow in your garden next March and April.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com
