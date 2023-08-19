HIGH POINT
Suzann Hedgecock’s got a brand new bag.
A few years ago, as Hedgecock and her husband, Lee, began looking for a fun, different hobby they could pursue together, Suzann thought of her parents. As they had gotten older, they had taken up ballroom dancing together … and loved it. What could she and Lee try?
“Well,” she suggested, “I’ve always wanted to learn how to play the bagpipes.”
Coincidentally, so had Lee. So the High Point couple got themselves some Great Highland Bagpipes — a popular instrument native to Scotland — began learning how to play them, and a new hobby was born.
That was around 2017, and since then the Hedgecocks have found a home with Jamestown Pipes and Drums, a traditional Scottish pipe band that performs regularly in the Piedmont and competes throughout the Southeast.
This week, though, Suzann finds herself competing on a much larger stage — at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. With thousands of pipers and drummers representing hundreds of bands from all over the globe, it’s considered the world’s largest, most prestigious pipe band competition.
Suzann, a 62-year-old physician’s assistant in High Point, will be competing with Queen City United, a Charlotte-based pipe band that was assembled specifically for this competition. Fellow Jamestown Pipes and Drums piper Dave Hinshaw, who lives in Winston-Salem, will also perform with Queen City United.
“Lee and I went to the worlds in 2019 as spectators, but this is my first time competing,” Suzann said last week, before leaving for Scotland.
Queen City United’s competition takes place today. The band is competing in a category with nearly four dozen other bands — none of them from the United States — and six of them will advance to the finals, also taking place today.
“In our category, we’ll play four quick marches in a row,” Suzann explained. “It’ll last about four minutes, and we’ll be judged on everything from playing the correct notes, transition from one song to the next, clean cutoffs, blowing ability, harmony — everything gets judged.”
Suzann said she’s excited about the competition but admitted to being a tad nervous.
“Oh yeah, I’m just trying not to trip and fall in front of all those people,” she said with a chuckle, adding that she also hopes to avoid standing out by coming in too soon on a particular note or holding a note too long.
Suzann’s interest in the bagpipes goes back to her childhood, when her father played a lot of bagpipe music in the home.
“My dad loved bagpipe music, and we went to see bagpipers play whenever we could,” she said. “I was just fascinated by the instrument.”
Suzann was taught to play by Kyle Auman, one of the founding members of Jamestown Pipes and Drums.
“I’ve played a lot of instruments, and this is the hardest one I’ve ever had to play,” she said. “It’s very temperamental. People might say, ‘How hard can it be? It only plays nine notes.’ But it’s very challenging — it’s such a challenge, but so unique.”
Part of the challenge is that bagpipes can be difficult to keep tuned.
“They’ll go out of tune in a heartbeat,” Suzann said. “The cooler it is, the flatter they get. If it’s rainy and cold and you tune them, and then suddenly the rain stops and the sun comes out, they will almost automatically go out of tune.”
To that end, at competitions and performances, you’ll see pipers tuning their instruments “right up till the last second,” she said.
For this competition, Lee will be going as a spectator, and to assist with any last-minute tuning the band may need.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Suzann said. “If we finish in the top six, we play again in the afternoon for the finals. And if we don’t make the finals, it still will have been a great experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.