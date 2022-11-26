DEAR DR. FOX: I have an English springer spaniel of 14 years. He has a great disposition and is loved by all, and the vet says he is in good shape for his age.

However, lately he has started to eat dirt and drink water from potted plants on our porch. At those times, he has access to a bowl of dog food (Purina One dry food) topped with some morsels of our dinner, and plenty of water.

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.

Trending Videos