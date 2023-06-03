HIGH POINT

Dan Beckmann was lucky enough to see the entire United States of America in about four months, but you can see it in less at the High Point Theatre.

Want to go?

The “America the Beautiful Collection,” by landscape photographer Dan Beckmann, is on display through June 13 in the Main Gallery at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Admission is free.