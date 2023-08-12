DEAR READERS: People across the U.S. are currently suffering the health effects of smoke from forest fires, not all of which are caused by climate change. The widespread use of pesticides has decimated insect-eating animals and birds that help protect the forests from invasive tree-killing beetles. Without that protection, beetles destroy the trees, which then become a fire hazard.
Per the U.S. Forest Service (fs.usda.gov), “Recent outbreaks of the mountain pine beetle, spruce beetle and Douglas fir beetle have caused the loss of millions of acres of conifer forests in many Western states.” The loss of forest habitat is having a devastating effect on bird populations, especially aerial insectivores, whose prey includes bugs that can transmit diseases to humans and other animals including dengue, chikungunya, the Zika virus, malaria (now resurging in the U.S.) and West Nile virus.
FWS has provided a list of ways concerned citizens can help. Actions include planting oak trees — “Oaks support a greater diversity of insects than any other tree in general,” says FWS; reducing the use of pesticides — instead, “join a local CSA or grow your own organic veggies”; and mowing and raking your lawn less often — “The insects (and birds) in your yard will thank you!” See the full list at fws.gov/library/collections/aerial-insectivores.
I urge all readers to consider sending a donation to support the good work of the nonprofit organization the American Bird Conservancy (abcbirds.org) to help save birds and their habitats at home and abroad.
