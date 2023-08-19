Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS or “forever” chemicals, constitute a multibillion-dollar family of some 14,000 chemicals that are widely used to make water-, grease- and stain-repellent coatings. They are also used in a vast array of consumer goods, clothing, carpets, upholstery, cookware and in industrial applications. 3M, a major manufacturer of these chemicals, has recently agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion to settle claims over PFAS polluting municipal drinking water systems around the country and to clean them up.

(For an extensive review of these chemicals, see research byHeather D. Brake et al, that points to a growing threat for animals. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, July 2023, vol. 261, pp. 952-958 (doi.org/10.2460/javma.22.12.0582).)

