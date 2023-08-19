Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS or “forever” chemicals, constitute a multibillion-dollar family of some 14,000 chemicals that are widely used to make water-, grease- and stain-repellent coatings. They are also used in a vast array of consumer goods, clothing, carpets, upholstery, cookware and in industrial applications. 3M, a major manufacturer of these chemicals, has recently agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion to settle claims over PFAS polluting municipal drinking water systems around the country and to clean them up.
(For an extensive review of these chemicals, see research byHeather D. Brake et al, that points to a growing threat for animals. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, July 2023, vol. 261, pp. 952-958 (doi.org/10.2460/javma.22.12.0582).)
Liver toxicity, reduced postnatal survival, depressed immune function and altered thyroid function in both humans and animals are documented. These chemicals are omnipresent in the environment in foods, food packaging, cosmetics, drinking water and in-home dust and carpeting, and may contribute to hypothyroidism and obesity in cats.
It has been widely known for decades that, like the canaries down in the mines that warned of poisonous carbon monoxide gas, canaries and other caged birds have died in homes where Teflon-coated nonstick cookware was overheated. In my opinion, we ignored these early warnings of the potential health risks of PFAS.
It is estimated that at least 45% of drinking water in the U.S. is contaminated with these “forever” chemicals, along with some heavy metals, all of which are a health hazard to us and our companion animals.
I have used a ZeroWater filter for several years in our home, and the manufacturers of this low-cost filter system have posted this announcement: “Our 5-Stage water filters remove 99.6% of total dissolved solids (TDS). ZeroWater is the only pour-through filter NSF-certified to reduce lead, chromium and the forever chemicals PFOA and PFOS, giving you peace of mind in addition to delicious water.”
I have no vested interest in this company. The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has tested various water pitcher filters and recommends four that remove close to 100% of toxic contaminants: Travel Berkey Water Filter, Clearly Filtered, ZeroWater and Epic Water Filter.
Researchers from N.C. State University found at least one of 20 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the blood of every horse and dog tested in a part of Cumberland County where here PFAS have contaminated well water and the Cape Fear River and identified biomarkers of liver and kidney dysfunction, according to a study published in Environmental Science and Technology. The findings suggest dogs and horses could be sentinels of human exposure to so-called forever chemicals. Full story: The Hill (6/21)
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.