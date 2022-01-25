Do you know someone who seems like they have the Midas touch? That is, everything they do seems like it just falls into place with successful results? Maybe you thought that person is just lucky or super smart or had some special privilege. But chances are that person just planned ahead.
I know that sounds simple, but planning ahead is very difficult for some of us. Maybe THIS year you made a New Year’s Resolution to emulate that person you admire. But if you like to garden or tend your landscape, you can be more successful if you just jot down on the calendar a few simple actions for each month, and now is a good time to do it. Here is my list I provide annually for you to consider for timely tips to add to your calendar now.
JANUARY: You are not too late. January is a good planning month to jot down things to do each month on your calendar or enter it into your iPhone calendar, especially during all these snowy and icy days that limit our extracurricular activities.
FEBRUARY: If you want to get ahead of weeds in your lawn, you can prevent the ones that annually sprout in winter in our area by applying a “pre-emergent” weed lawn product this month. February is a great month to start your garden plants from seed. Start tomatoes, salad greens and herbs indoors using “seed-starting” trays, soil and kits with supplemental lights for planting later in March or early April. Get soil test boxes from your county Cooperative Extension office and get your soil tested for each garden planting area to assess nutrient needs. Prune shade trees and fruit trees to remove dead or unwanted branches.
MARCH: Fertilize your established fruit trees. Plant container grown shrubs, trees, fruits, and cool season vegetables, such as collards, cabbage and other cole crops. Apply lawn fertilizer to fescue lawns. Add compost to garden beds and till deeply.
APRIL: Look for the last frost and then plant vegetable seeds when the soil has warmed to 60 degrees during the day. Make sure all your landscape beds are mulched. Prune evergreen shrubs and summer blooming shrubs, but do not prune spring blooming plants like azaleas or forsythia. Fertilize ornamental shrubs and trees. Make a final prune before blooming on rose bushes. Plant summer flowering perennial plants and bulbs, such as dahlia and cannas. Plant flowers in containers.
MAY: Plant warm season vegetable plants and seeds, such as squash, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers. Plant warm season blooming annual flowers, such as geraniums, marigolds, petunias, impatiens and others. Start fertilizing your vegetable and flower gardens monthly with a soluble fertilizer mixed in water. Look for any symptoms of disease and insects on all plants and gardens and treat as desired. Kill broadleaf weeds in your lawn.
JUNE: Continue to harvest garden greens and vegetables. Plan to plant a second crop of vegetables as your current crop expires. Examples for successive planting would be greens, lettuces, squashes, cucumbers and green beans. Monitor for pests
JULY: Enjoy the fruit of your planning by harvesting fruits, vegetables, flowers and looking at the beauty of your landscape. Eat watermelon and go to the beach or mountains to relax and explore.
AUGUST: Harvest herbs and use in recipes, dry them, or freeze them for later use or as gifts to others. Plant autumn vegetables and greens. Harvest and eat fruits and vegetables or freeze, pickle or preserve for winter. Keep gardens and landscape watered during droughts and monitor plants for pests.
SEPTEMBER: Harvest apples and pears. Replant flower containers or patio planters outside with fall blooming annuals like pansies. Divide and plant perennials such as hostas, iris and ornamental grasses.
OCTOBER: Rake and mulch tree leaves as they fall. Fertilize lawns with low nitrogen fertilizer. Aerate and overseed lawn fescue and add limestone based on a soil test. Buy garden mums and pumpkins to make attractive outdoor eye-catching features, along with bales of straw or other autumn decorations. Plant trees, shrubs and spring flowering bulbs, like daffodils and tulips.
NOVEMBER: Prune roses by ¼ to remove any diseased foliage or dead wood and blooms. Harvest garden greens, like collards, turnips, kale and eat them. Rake and mulch more leaves from trees. Start Amaryllis bulbs and paperwhite narcissus in pots indoors for Christmas blooming. Harvest winter squash and eat or store for a couple of months as needed. Mow lawn sporadically as needed. Plant trees and shrubs as needed to make new beds or replace unthrifty ones.
DECEMBER: Clean and store garden tools for winter. Look for indoor plants to brighten winter days. Choose, orchids, poinsettias, kalanchoe, cyclamen and tropical houseplants. Decorate as you enjoy holidays using flowers, garlands and dried flowers or pinecones. Find and decorate the PERFECT Christmas tree, sit back, and enjoy into the New Year. Then you will be that person everyone wants to emulate.
