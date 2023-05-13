The prediction for graduation day was rain, rain, rain. There had been contingency plans. Those were not needed. The sun was shining brightly upon the largest graduating class in the history of High Point University. As HPU President Nido Qubein stepped to the podium, he said, “Look at this! It’s a Hollywood set. This is beautiful!”

And it was a beautiful day with barely a cloud in the sky to celebrate the largest graduating class in the history of HPU, more than 1,400 receiving degrees. The lawn at Roberts Hall was filled to standing room only with over 14,000 jubilant parents and friends. One couldn’t ask for a more perfect day.

