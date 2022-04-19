It seems that conflict is all around us today. At home and abroad. Attempts are being made to change governments, religion, morals and social definitions of basics such as gender and marriage. Gardening can offer you a respite from all this conflict and bring calming and relaxing feelings back into your life.
But maybe changing your definition of the landscape or garden can be both necessary and beneficial. I have always said that “Perfection is Elusive” in all endeavors, but you can create some compatible plant relationships. That’s right, I am talking about Plant Marriage. In reality, I am suggesting mixing food crops into landscapes. Choosing the right plant combos will get you on your way to good results. Knowing what to expect of your plants is key. Gardeners should know their planting area climates, as well as know the needs of plants being planted. For example, pH or acidity, sun, shade and moisture needs should be similar. Plant labels are often very helpful, as well as web and written resources describing the growth requirements of each type of plant.
One new definition to bring to the landscape is “foodscaping.” That means creating combinations or marriages of edibles with flowers and shrubs. For many years, I have suggested planting a couple of self-fertile blueberry bushes in the shrub lineup of the landscape. If you don’t eat the blueberries yourself, they will be food for the birds and the autumn leaf color is striking orange to red. Blueberries are acid-loving like azaleas and rhododendrons and can be planted in the same beds. The big caution in foodscaping is do not use pesticides in the landscape areas where you plant your edibles.
With good planning you can grow edibles among your flowers to add to your meals each day. For example, a nice border planting of greens such as leaf lettuces or mustards, spinach and arugula can be colorful and delicious when planted next to a path, lawn, border, or walkway. Today, you can plant varieties of Swiss chard, which have plants with yellow, red and orange stalks, to add brilliant colors to your landscape. I have known many folks who pick unused sunny spots in beds around the house to plant tomato plants for easy picking from plant to table. Some folks even add nasturtium and pansies to their landscape as edible flowers. If you like artichokes, they add some different textural appearance to your landscape and the buds are edible.
Don’t forget to add annual herbs, such as borage, basil and parsley to sunny spots as well, for attracting beneficial insects as well. Herbs can be flavorful additions to your recipes. I have had good luck with growing rosemary, lavender and thyme as perennial herbs that we use frequently in our cooking.
You can even use small trellises in your landscape to grow cucumbers and scallop squash, which will climb the trellises and reward you with yummy food hanging from the vines waiting to be picked for the table. Of course, you can grow these, as well as pole beans or indeterminate tomatoes, along fences you may have nearby.
If you have a separate vegetable garden, add some companion flowers, which will be good for cutting for vases and the flowers attract beneficial insects and pollinators to the veggies for better productivity. Choose long-stemmed flowers, like echinacea and daisy varieties.
Foodscaping by combining herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables might make your life a little easier and happier. Happy gardening!
