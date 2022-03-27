During uncertain times in our world and life, more and more Americans start to think about life and better living. One element of that is food supply, which often shifts into increased interest in growing veggies in backyards or patios. I recently wrote about container gardening in tight spaces, but some folks are tilling up their grassy yard areas to grow fresh food. Watching real-life wars and destruction, as well as natural disasters on TV, can be scary and an incentive to such simple activities as gardening for food or pleasure.
In addition, some gardeners want to know how to share their favorite vegetables or pleasure-plants with other gardeners. Over the years, the act of giving others a seed, root or bulb of a favorite plant has become known as “passing along plant starts.” These plant seeds, roots, divisions, etc. are known as “passalong” plants. I call flowers and plants that brighten our day “pleasure-plants.”
Passalong plants fall into many categories of how you can pass them along to others. Some can be divided from root clumps, bulbs, seeds, or seedlings. Some heirloom vegetables that were developed horticulturally before hybrids became popular, are also known as “open-pollinated” plants, which are sources of seeds you can passalong. Hybrid plants and vegetables are not good as seed-savers because of their genetics from very different parent plants. If you replant hybrid seed the next season you will seldom get the new crop with the full characteristics of the hybrid. It is like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates: “you never know what you will get.”
TYPES OF PASSALONGS
Divisions: the rule of thumb in plant divisions is that the plant should be divided opposite the season when it blooms. Thus, those plants that bloom in spring and summer can be divided in the autumn. Examples are alliums, cannas, ox-eye daisies, coreopsis, crinums, crocosmia (corms), dianthus, Byzantine gladiolus (corms), daylilies, iris, and phlox. Daylilies and iris can be transplanted in late winter or March. Generally, divisions are made by cutting root tubers or rhizomes or clumps into plantable pieces. These pieces can be re-planted by your friends who desire a plant start. Cannas, irises, daylilies, and iris are some of the easiest to cut into divisions.
Seeds: seeds can be collected and saved for spring planting or for starting early indoors or in a greenhouse. There should be many seeds available for such old favorites as coral vine, cypress vine, cardinal climber, hyacinth bean, butterfly weed, yarrow, coreopsis, purple coneflower, gaillardia, gaura, Maximilian sunflower, Turk’s cap, salvias, and many others.
VEGETABLES
Vegetable seeds are often saved and shared between gardeners. Tomatoes, beans, squash, and melons seem to be the most shared and they are often referred to as “heirloom” varieties. Generally, these varieties are what are called “open pollinated” types instead of hybrids. One caveat with veggies like tomatoes to remember is that open-pollinated plants generally have less disease or insect resistance than newer hybrids. One good source of heirloom vegetable seeds is Seed Savers Exchange (www.seedsavers.org). If you join the organization, you can exchange seeds with other members through a seed exchange. Gardeners list seeds they have grown, making them available to other Exchange participants. The Exchange facilitates the sharing of heirloom seeds so that they may be grown and stewarded by more and more people. According to their website the “…organization maintains a Seed Bank containing over 25,000 varieties at their headquarters in Decorah, Iowa. Some of the varieties from the Bank are distributed in the Exchange and 600+ varieties are made commercially available to the public in the organization’s seed catalog. The revenue from the seed sales, as well as donations and memberships, serve to maintain the organization’s collection and promote and encourage the tradition of saving and sharing seeds.”
Snap beans are highly prized by some gardeners. Some examples listed by Seed Savers Exchange would be Painted Pony, which is described as a dual-purpose bean. With long, thin pods and no strings, they are good for snap beans; and if you are patient, you can wait 80 days from sprouting of the plants to harvest good dry beans that are bicolor white and brown like a pinto pony. Another would be Speckled Cranberry, which is alleged to be from England in 1825. It is a pole bean with heavy crops of stringless, long beans until frost. It also is good as a dry bean, according to the collectors if you harvest at full maturity of 90 days.
I have written before about tomatoes like Black Krim and Cherokee Purple, which are sweet, large and have dark greenish-black shoulders with red centers when sliced. A beautiful red tomato that I would like to try is Crnkovic Yugoslavian, which has large beefsteak fruits with perfect shoulders that almost never crack, according to gardeners. It is mature after 90 days. There are many examples of squash, cabbage, peppers, and other yummy vegetables.
FLOWERS-PLEASURE PLANTS
One of my favorite passalongs is to collect the seeds of the cleome flower. Cleome is also called the Spider Flower, due to the appearance of its wispy bloom stamens. It can become invasive from its prolific seed production, but is an elegant, airy spidery plant that will grow to 3 to 6 feet, depending on growing conditions. It has 4-inch clustered flower heads with elongated stamens and long seed pods. It comes in pink, lavender and white and many seed companies sell named varieties.
Crocosmia (montbretia) can be collected by its corms, daylilies and cannas by their rhizomes, mint, ivy, sedum, and harebells by the clump. Several plant varieties in my yard produce seedlings that can be passed along. Examples are Japanese anemone, hellebores, echinacea, crepe myrtles and hardy begonias. Of course, there are many other types of plants like these that are easy to share without taking cuttings and rooting them. Decide which plants you want to passalong as your gardening legacy and start growing them today.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.