This column, which I began writing in 1976, has been in syndication for 44 years, a record in the history of American newspapers. During a recent sojourn on Ocracoke Island, I decided to retire the column (but not myself) and move on to other ventures.

For the first few years of my newspaper career, I adhered to the psychology profession’s “party line.” I promoted self-esteem, discipline based on behavior modification, and a view of child development that was tinged with Freudian theory. I was, in other words, pretty much in lock-step with the mental health mainstream.

