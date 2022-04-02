The High Point Oyster Roast was one of the last big events before the great pandemic! Now it is one of the first great in-person (did we even say in-person before?) events of the new era. As was the custom, The Oyster Roast was hosted on the lawn of some very gracious homeowner who welcomed over 500 winter-clad guests to eat oysters — raw, steamed, or cooked — dance and have just a fabulous time.
The Oyster Roast had always been known since it started 28 years ago for its inclement weather. So, what can I say? The weather was beautiful. It was springlike, a never-before occurrence for the Oyster Roast. Its perfect tract record before was shattered, even causing a postponement several years ago due to an ice storm. Even a sweater was barely needed.
The Pearls of the Oyster Pre-party was held for the top sponsors and sponsored by Pinnacle Bank. This was my first opportunity to meet Jennifer Woodward, who succeeded Jody Susong as chief advancement officer for Family Service of the Piedmont. Not only did Susong retire at the end of last year, but she also got married! She married her beau of the past two years, Bill Bradley of Raleigh. I am so happy for them. When I saw them at the Oyster Roast, they had just returned from a belated honeymoon to St. Lucia. Jennifer Reavis is another new staff member who works closely with the events, as Jody did.
I entered the courtyard to the Pearls Party on the lookout for the two chairpersons, Sarah Beth Davis (owner of Wynnie’s Children’s Boutique) and Mark Penley (Old Dominion Freight Lines). I spotted them both doing last-minute touch-ups. The courtyard was set up as a duo bar, one for drinks and one for oysters, while Shane Key entertained. There I spotted the fabulous Meredith Williams, the former owner of Pepper Moon Catering. Although she sold Pepper Moon, she admits one of her favorite events was always the Oyster Roast, so she personally returns to the kitchen as the “Top Chef” of the evening. The buffet was served on the fourth floor, with the dance floor close by to the music of Sleeping Booty Band.
Walking inside I visited with Michael and Stephanie James Goldman (Allen and James Home at the Sherrod House) who were the first to arrive for the Pearls. Stephanie is the current chair of the Family Service of High Point Foundation. Following in her footsteps will be Chris Wynne, who welcomed the patrons as they arrived, along with Executive Director/CEO Tom Campbell. Do I even have to say it, “It is so wonderful to see people again!” as Wynne hugged her neighbor, Brandon Blair (B&H Heating and Air), when he arrived.
There was Michael Drummond of Packrite. His wife, Mary, and I serve on the social committee at the String & Splinter Club. “Where was Mary?” I asked. She was on a girls’ trip in Nashville! Chatting with him were Tom Conley, president of the High Point Market Authority, Joey Hill of Quality Packaging and Matt Watts.
Lenny Peters Foundation/Bethany Medical was the presenting sponsor. John Joyce spoke on their behalf about their increasing economic development, “one brick at a time.” Pinnacle Bank has been a huge supporter of Family Service. Rick Callicutt, Pinnacle’s chairman of the Carolinas and Virginia region, attended the Pearls party with his lovely wife, Jaime. He spoke shortly after Stephanie Goldman welcomed and thanked everyone for their support of Family Service and how they help our community. Family Service serves over 19,000 clients each year, helping families restore hope in their lives. We all know that hope is essential to our happiness and the happiness of others. Whether it be issues of child abuse, healthy parenting, domestic violence, mental health or financial stability, Family Service is there.
Callicutt said, “Our support of this event and Family Services is part of $3.5 million that Pinnacle Bank has invested in the High Point community in the last two and a half years. My team is very happy to be here.”
It was then I began my mingle. I saw Dr. Dale Williams and his wife, Debbie, who had just returned from their second trip to Israel. I had gone on the first trip. They both reported it was wonderful, but this trip Dale did not find a camel to ride! Joe Hubay, whose High Point Jewelers donated the diamond earrings that were raffled, came with his wife, Pam (owner of Plank Street Tavern), and her parents, Jane and Bill Grimes, who were visiting from their home in Myrtle Beach.
I saw Greg and Caren York, who were Silver Sponsors (Vann York Buick). I hadn’t publicly congratulated Greg on his election as chairman of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce. Greg, like his father, Vann, loves this community. Caren also served on the Oyster Roast committee.
It was also great to see Courtney and Fred Best, who greeted people as they made their way from the courtyard to the elevator for the buffet and to dance the night away. And to Kim Bauman, High Point’s Anderson Cooper look-a-like. I misidentified him! It has been a while since actually “seeing” people. I remember we first met at Open Door Ministries many years ago! And yes, Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan was there. Rob and Donna Blakely have supported the Oyster Roast for years but never attended. Why? Their wedding anniversary conflicted with the Oyster Roast as they normally would take a nice trip. This year, however, they bought a home in High Point and have become official High Pointers. Thomasville’s loss is High Point’s gain!
I had to leave early, but the dance floor was abuzz, and there was conversation and laughter everywhere. How wonderful. More than 550 attended, and over $230,000 was raised for our High Point families.
There is no place like home and my home is High Point!
