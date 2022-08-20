DEAR READERS: Ever since being elected (my senior year in high school) as a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society in the U.K., I have had an enduring interest in and concern for insects. Without them, we humans would probably never have come to exist. But now our existence is threatening theirs.
Insects provide many vital ecological services as pollinators and as recyclers of organic waste, and also serve as food for other insects, amphibians, fish, reptiles, birds and mammals — including humans. Insects are the most diverse group of animals, and they represent more than half of all known living organisms, with several million extant species.
As some insect species become extinct, ecological dysbiosis follows, leading to the proliferation of noxious plants, insects and other organisms. This, in turn, leads to plagues, pestilence, poverty and famine. In the past, such events were more localized, but now, in what some call the Anthropocene Apocalypse, they are global. Multiple factors are at play, from climate change to natural habitat encroachment and destruction — the latter exacerbated by our increasing numbers. Also at fault: applications of agricultural herbicides and insecticides, industrial chemical pollution and nonionizing radiation from virtually unregulated telecommunications. All of these life-threatening factors can be rectified, since we are their genesis.
Here are two relevant scientific reports. The first, “Expert perspectives on global biodiversity loss and its drivers and impacts on people” by Forest Isbell et al, was published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment in July. Key findings, as per the study’s abstract:
• “Biodiversity experts estimated that about 30% (uncertainty range: 16-50%) of species have been globally threatened or driven to extinction since the year 1500.
• “There was overwhelming consensus that global biodiversity loss will likely decrease ecosystem functioning and nature’s contributions to people. ...
• “Experts estimated that greatly increasing conservation investments and efforts now could remove the threat of extinction for one in three species that may otherwise be threatened or extinct by the year 2100.”
Another key passage: “A recent estimate that at least 1 million species of animals and plants are currently threatened with extinction assumes that 10% of insect species are threatened, based on a comprehensive review of the limited available evidence. ... Our survey estimates ... suggest that the percentage of insect species that are threatened may be much higher.”
The second study is “Electromagnetic radiation as an emerging driver factor for the decline of insects” by Alfonso Balmori, published in Science of the Total Environment in May 2021. The abstract of this study reads as follows:
“The biodiversity of insects is threatened worldwide. Numerous studies have reported the serious decline in insects that has occurred in recent decades. The same is happening with the important group of pollinators, with an essential utility for pollination of crops. Loss of insect diversity and abundance is expected to provoke cascading effects on food webs and ecosystem services.
“Many authors point out that reductions in insect abundance must be attributed mainly to agricultural practices and pesticide use. On the other hand, evidence for the effects of non-thermal microwave radiation on insects has been known for at least 50 years. The review carried out in this study shows that electromagnetic radiation should be considered seriously as a complementary driver for the dramatic decline in insects, acting in synergy with agricultural intensification, pesticides, invasive species and climate change. The extent that anthropogenic electromagnetic radiation represents a significant threat to insect pollinators is unresolved and plausible. For these reasons, and taking into account the benefits they provide to nature and humankind, the precautionary principle should be applied before any new deployment (such as 5G) is considered.”
We can all do something on the homefront, such as buying organically certified foods; not using herbicides or insecticides on our property and pets; replacing UV-light-based, bug-attracting electronic zappers with citronella candles on our patios; and rewilding our lawns with pollinator-friendly native plants. For more information, visit emfsafetynetwork.org and americansforresponsibletech.org.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
