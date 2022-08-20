DEAR READERS: Ever since being elected (my senior year in high school) as a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society in the U.K., I have had an enduring interest in and concern for insects. Without them, we humans would probably never have come to exist. But now our existence is threatening theirs.

Insects provide many vital ecological services as pollinators and as recyclers of organic waste, and also serve as food for other insects, amphibians, fish, reptiles, birds and mammals — including humans. Insects are the most diverse group of animals, and they represent more than half of all known living organisms, with several million extant species.

