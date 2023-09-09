DEAR DR. FOX: I appreciate you writing about animal welfare and animal rights issues. I have been involved in animal protection for the past 20 years, and I support several nonprofit organizations, local and national, that help animals. But despite all these efforts, I feel that little progress has been made, just like in human rights here in the U.S. and in many other countries. What is your opinion? — R.E., Washington, D.C.
DEAR R.E.: The history of humans’ relationships with animals encompasses enslavement, extermination, consumption, companionship and devotion.
Extermination has unforeseen consequences, as exemplified by malaria and dengue fever being spread by mosquitoes that have developed resistance to insecticides. These chemicals have caused collateral damage, killing off the natural predators of mosquitoes and making us ill in countless ways.
Consumption of animals, on the scale evident today, contributes to the climate and extinction crises and to a spectrum of human diseases, including some forms of cancer.
A more judicious use of safe vaccines, antibiotics and pesticides is called for, along with bioremediation (including soil and gut microbiome restoration) and biocontrol (as by introducing specific pathogens or predators to control crop pests and invasive species). This is surely the path of least harm to ourselves, to the environment and to natural biodiversity.
Our prejudice, fear and hatred toward certain animals — and toward our own kind — break the circle of life. It has been long held by some religious authorities that we have some God-given dominion over the Earth, and that animals were “created for man’s use,” to quote one former pope. But it is increasingly evident that it is enlightened self-interest to treat animals with compassion and to support animals’ basic rights, including freedom from pain and fear, and to provide conditions that satisfy their physical, social and emotional needs.
In a truly civilized society of justice for all, living by the golden rule (of treating others as we would have them treat us) would be extended to all our animal relationships, including those we fear and those that are dangerous and/or vectors of disease. The physician’s Hippocratic injunction, “First do no harm,” is the same as the bioethical principle of ahimsa — non-harming — and should be applicable to all our relationships with other living organisms.
Having respect for all living beings would be an evolutionary step forward for humankind. I see some glimmers of hope since the veterinary profession, notably in the U.K., is calling for more concerted professional involvement in advocating for animal rights, and in the progressive One Health movement that links our own health and well-being with how well we treat animals and the environment.
Flea alert: Keep cats indoors
Three people in California’s Los Angeles County died last year of flea-borne typhus, according to a report in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, and 171 cases of typhus in the county were reported. Rising populations of cat fleas on pets and free-roaming animals or rising rodent populations in urban and suburban areas may be increasing typhus risk. Pet owners should use a veterinarian-approved flea control product, according to the report. (Full story: Los Angeles Times, Aug. 3)
Owned cats that are allowed to roam free are a main source of flea infestations. They pick up these ectoparasites outdoors and bring them into their homes. Fleas can also carry other diseases, including plague. So keep your cats indoors!
