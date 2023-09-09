DEAR DR. FOX: I appreciate you writing about animal welfare and animal rights issues. I have been involved in animal protection for the past 20 years, and I support several nonprofit organizations, local and national, that help animals. But despite all these efforts, I feel that little progress has been made, just like in human rights here in the U.S. and in many other countries. What is your opinion? — R.E., Washington, D.C.

DEAR R.E.: The history of humans’ relationships with animals encompasses enslavement, extermination, consumption, companionship and devotion.

