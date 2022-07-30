KROOHS COLUMN.jpg

Rev. Ken Kroohs SPIRITUAL CONNECTIONS

God is right all the time — I am not God — which means I MUST be wrong some of the time.

That little equation has been a major part of my life for a few years. It helps to calm me down since I am allowing myself the peace and freedom to be wrong. Most people are OK with the first phrase, and reluctantly willing to accept the second phrase. But the third one is hard to swallow. I may be wrong?

Trending Videos