God is right all the time — I am not God — which means I MUST be wrong some of the time.
That little equation has been a major part of my life for a few years. It helps to calm me down since I am allowing myself the peace and freedom to be wrong. Most people are OK with the first phrase, and reluctantly willing to accept the second phrase. But the third one is hard to swallow. I may be wrong?
So look at if from another direction. If I don’t say I must be wrong some of the time, then I am proclaiming I may be right all the time, which means I am proclaiming I am equal to God. Now I can be pretty self-confident (i.e. arrogant) but even I won’t go that far!
Remembering these simple points means I begin a conversation a tiny bit more willing to listen. If I acknowledge there may be a possibility the other person is closer to God’s thinking than I am, that changes my attitude. It does not mean I stop having strong opinions on issues! It does not mean I stop expressing those opinions. It simply means I do so with a somewhat more humble attitude.
It’s interesting that on debate teams they teach that you should know the other side’s arguments better than they do. I wonder how many people who are screaming their opinions at other people can even honestly express the other side? Not with nasty, judgmental words, but with reflective, sincere statements similar to what the other side would say.
This past week, I had a long talk with someone who was struggling to remain in community with people who disagreed about abortion. That is possibly the most difficult question to come to agreement about. What I suggested is that they begin by asking what they agreed upon, no matter how small a part of the larger debate. Even if that is the only place they agree, it could provide a sense of, at least limited, respect for the other person.
I wonder if our country might be better off if fewer people acted like they were right all the time. I wonder if our country would be better off if more people would be humble enough to at least consider what the other person is saying. I wonder if our country would be better off if we looked at the other person with the respect due a beloved child of God — no matter how wrong we think they are!
THE REV. KEN KROOHS is a retired Episcopal priest in High Point who loves talking with people who are “spiritual but not religious.” He can be reached at KenKroohs@Icloud.com
