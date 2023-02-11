Who was the first person to visit Jesus’ tomb? Whom did they meet there? How did Jesus recruit his first disciples? What was Barabbas’ crime?
Your answers depend on which Gospel’s version you read. In Matthew, Mark and Luke, Jesus spends most of his time talking about the Kingdom of God. He rarely talks about himself — he certainly doesn’t press the point that he’s the Son of God. And yet, in the Gospel of John, Jesus spends a lot of time talking about his own divinity. Did the other Gospel writers omit this? Is John inserting his own agenda into the text?
The beauty and mystery of the Bible — and by extension the Christian faith — is that the apparent contradictions do not invalidate the truth. In fact, the contradictions emphasize the scale, breadth and all-encompassing reality of that truth.
When reading the Gospels, I urge you to avoid two errors: first, don’t condense them into a single unified story. Thomas Jefferson attempted this when he cut and pasted the parts of each Gospel he liked into a single version of the story. Doing this, however, erases the real experiences people had of the divine. God is more than one thing. We experience God in vastly different ways. The Bible captures and authorizes the diversity of divinity.
Second, don’t obsess over which version is the right one (and which one is a lie). Could there be historical inaccuracies in the Bible? Sure. But could there be truth in the text even if one could prove its inaccuracy? Absolutely.
I’m reminded of Tim O’Brien’s novel, “The Things They Carried,” about the Vietnam War. O’Brien weaves together stories to help us learn that the “truth” of war isn’t determined by the historical accuracy of the story. The truth is found if “it makes the stomach believe.”
Christian Scriptures teach us to embrace a breadth of versions of history (even when they seem to stand in contradiction). This can be a dangerous lesson to apply uncritically to our world today. Misinformation swarms around us. We must be critical seekers of truth: “wise as serpents, innocent as doves.”
There are, however, a diversity of true, and historically accurate, stories about our history that we need to hear. The novelist Chimamanda Adichie warns of the dangers of believing a single story. We need to learn the varied and complicated stories that make up our world.
I learned a single story about American history in high school. It included little Black history beyond Dr. King (and even that history neglected his fusion politics, critiques of the Vietnam war, and more). While at the Naval Academy, my dad took a course on Black thought. He kept the books and decided that my high school homework should include reading Eldridge Cleaver, Ralph Ellison, Richard Wright, James Baldwin and more. They complicated the story I got in school.
While we should be reading a diversity of stories all year, Black History Month offers a reminder to seek out stories from Black perspectives. I urge you to try reading Ibram Kendi’s “Stamped from the beginning” (though in all truth, I also love the young adult version, simply titled “Stamped”), Clint Smith’s “How the word is passed,” Douglas Blackmon’s “Slavery by another name,” or Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow.”
As with the Gospels, we shouldn’t try to consolidate these histories into a single narrative. Rather, let’s open our hearts to the diversity of truths they express. And while accuracy in history matters, our first task is to listen and learn, not defend and disprove. There is something in these histories that “makes the stomach believe.”
All of our lives are enmeshed in history. Family histories. Neighborhood stories. Ancestral legends. If we are to love our neighbors, we must learn their histories, too. We must see the divine in their stories — even when our version seems different. God is bigger than one Gospel. Bigger than one story.
I urge you to learn new stories. Study different histories. Learn to see God in ways you never dreamed of before.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
