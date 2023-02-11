BLOSSER COLUMN.jpg

Joe Blosser

Who was the first person to visit Jesus’ tomb? Whom did they meet there? How did Jesus recruit his first disciples? What was Barabbas’ crime?

Your answers depend on which Gospel’s version you read. In Matthew, Mark and Luke, Jesus spends most of his time talking about the Kingdom of God. He rarely talks about himself — he certainly doesn’t press the point that he’s the Son of God. And yet, in the Gospel of John, Jesus spends a lot of time talking about his own divinity. Did the other Gospel writers omit this? Is John inserting his own agenda into the text?

