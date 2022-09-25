HIGH POINT
Never mind that it’s all 4-year-old Alexander Davis can do to drag a tote bag full of canned goods to his mom’s car, much less carry it.
Or that his twin brothers, 7-year-old Jordan and Christopher, are having a good-natured laugh at their little brother’s expense.
Alexander’s mighty struggle aside, all three boys are learning the same valuable lesson that lies at the heart of their mission — that all it takes is one simple gesture to help their less fortunate neighbors who are impacted by food insecurity.
That’s the premise of A Simple Gesture, a nonprofit that collects food donations and delivers them to area food pantries. Once every other month, donors fill up one of the organization’s reusable green grocery bags with nonperishable food items and leave it on their front porch, where volunteer drivers pick it up at an appointed time and take it to a local food pantry.
“It’s just like the name says — it’s a simple gesture,” said David Lees, High Point director of A Simple Gesture. “It’s a very easy way to help your neighbors.”
That’s why Dorsett Davis — the mother of Alexander, Jordan and Christopher — got her boys involved in A Simple Gesture.
“For a couple of years, we had been leaving bags of food out to be collected,” Davis said. “Then this summer, the call went out for volunteer drivers, so I signed up and I take the boys with me. It’s a wonderful opportunity to talk to them about helping people who don’t have all the things we have.”
Getting involved is, well, simple.
When you sign up to donate food, you’ll get one of the nonprofit’s green grocery bags. You’ll fill it with nonperishable foods, which can be done little by little over an eight-week period. About a week before collection day, you’ll get a reminder about putting your donations out on the porch on that day, so a volunteer can come pick it up and leave you another bag to fill up for next time.
“When people realize how easy it is, and that the food stays in High Point, they want to sign up,” said Karen Brudnak, A Simple Gesture’s outreach coordinator for High Point.
“It’s a great program for families, because kids love to go to the grocery store and help pick out a can of soup or a box of pasta. And it’s great for older people who don’t want to have to lug a heavy bag of food to a dropoff location. The whole idea is just to make it as simple as possible.”
A Simple Gesture is a national nonprofit that was founded in Paradise, California, when a group of friends were discussing a report they’d seen about area food pantries running low on food. When a Greensboro man, Bob Biggerstaff, read an article about the nonprofit, he decided to start a chapter in Greensboro. That was in 2015.
Eventually, leaders began working to expand the mission into High Point, but it didn’t happen quickly. It wasn’t until they met with the Missions Committee at First United Methodist Church, of which David Lees was a member, that their efforts took root and began to grow. On the first pickup day, there were fewer than a hundred food donors, but it was a start.
“In January 2021, we had 318 food donors in High Point and the surrounding area,” Lees said. “Now, less than two years later, we’re celebrating reaching a major goal — over 1,000 food donors in the greater High Point area. We’re collecting tens of thousands of pounds of food for our local food pantries and making sure children and families in our community get the food they need.”
Here’s the problem, though: The need is also growing. A recent survey of local food pantries showed that pantry use increased 24% during the first half of 2022, largely because of rising inflation, according to Lees.
“Our partner pantries are so grateful when they see that food being delivered, a huge pile of green bags full of food,” he said. “Food pantries are struggling to keep up because the need in our community is so great right now.”
So more food donors are needed, but more volunteers are also needed to collect donations and deliver them to the food pantries. A Simple Gesture currently has about a hundred volunteers on the roster designated to collect donations and drop them off at a dozen different pantries.
“We pull from that pool to get around 38 drivers, or drive teams, every other month,” Lees explained. “Some months, I have no problem getting 38 to 40 drive teams. During the summer or around holidays, though, it can be a real challenge, so the more people we have on that list, the better.”
High Pointers Edwin and Martha Bass got on the list after Edwin noticed a carload of the green grocery bags being delivered to Ward Street Mission, where he was doing some volunteer work. He asked about the bags, and when he learned about A Simple Gesture, he was so impressed that he signed up to help.
“I get so much out of it, because you’re doing something good for your community,” he said. “It makes you feel good to know you’re making a difference in people’s lives.”
