ARBOR DAY
High Point University’s annual Arbor Day Celebration will be Thursday, April 20, at 4 p.m. at the Cottrell Amphitheater. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will feature various speakers, including HPU’s first lady, Mariana H. Qubein, who has spearheaded the transformation of the campus Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education award for the 14th consecutive year.
HPU THEATER
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance will perform “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance. Shows will be held April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The true story of a 19th century woman astronomer explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance performs “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance, April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows the true story of the 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
HIGH POINT FARMERS MARKET
The High Point Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, April 22, rain or shine, outside the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. SNAP accepted and the market will offer double the bucks on EBT transactions. 336-689-4463.
CHORAL CONCERT
Mozart’s “Requiem” will be performed by all the High Point University choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday from April 22 through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
VIETNAM MEMORIAL WALL
VFW Post 5352, Kernersville, will host an opening ceremony for The Moving Wall on Friday, April 28, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. The ceremony will include speakers and a Black Hawk flyover. The wall is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and has been touring the country for more than 30 years. The wall will be at the VFW’s museum through May 1. Other exhibits include uniforms, pictures and artifacts of Vietnam veterans. The museum hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The wall may be visited anytime, 24 hours a day. There is no fee to visit the wall. Etching materials will be available. For information call Josh Hunt at 336-316-8396.
HONORING MOTHERS
The High Point branch of the NAACP wants to honor local mothers on social media and on its website during this Mother’s Day season. Residents can submit names to be honored at $25 per entry. The NAACP asks that you provide both your and the honoree’s name, email address and phone number, as well as a two-line celebratory statement, quote or Bible verse and a camera-ready headshot of the honoree. Entries are due by May 1. Payments can be made to the NAACP High Point Branch and mailed to P.O. Box 62, High Point, NC 27261. For more information and online payments, go to naacphighpoint.org.
