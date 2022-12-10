I guess we need some rules around here, beginning and ending with, “Don’t make Santa Claus into a boogie man.” I know him personally and he’s the most gracious and loving human being you’d ever want to meet. In the past week or so, since turkey carcasses began clogging our landfills, I’ve heard two mothers making a boogie man out of my dear friend, Santa B. Claus, which he maintains is properly pronounced “Klouse” as opposed to “Claws.” The B, by the way, stands for the same name as the B in “Johnny B. Goode.”

One mother, bless her heart, was overheard by me telling her child, whom I estimated to be around 5, “Now remember, if you’re not a good boy in the store with Mommy, Santa won’t bring you as many toys as you want.”

Family psychologist John Rosemond: johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

