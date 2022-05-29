HPTNWS-05-28-22 ANNIVERSARY

James and Sarah Oglesby

James and Sarah Oglesby were married May 18, 1951, in High Point. James is retired from Oglesby Maintenance, where he was the owner-operator for over 50 years. Sarah is retired from Drexel Heritage, where she served 25 years as a caterer, They have three children, Lisa Oglesby, James Oglesby and Byron Oglesby, and eight grandchildren. The couple resides in the Providence Place retirement community.

