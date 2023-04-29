TRAVIS COLUMN.jpg

Rob Travis SPIRITUAL CONNECTIONS

During the Great Fifty Days of the Easter Season, Episcopalians (and many other branches of the Jesus Movement) celebrate Jesus’ resurrection through considering his different appearances to his disciples and others after he defeated death. This past Sunday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, we considered the story of Jesus meeting two of his followers on the road to Emmaus, on the Sunday of his resurrection, a story from the Gospel According to Luke 24:13-35.

The two disciples who met Jesus on the road did not recognize him at first. And one way to understand that is that they were so wrapped up in their grief, because of the dashed hopes from witnessing his crucifixion just days before, that they couldn’t see the truth of what had happened with his resurrection. Can you imagine how having dashed expectations of what Jesus was going to do for you might make you miss the fact that he is right there with you?

The Rev. Robert P. Travis is rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, www.stmaryshighpoint.org, and can be reached at frrob@stmaryshighpoint.org.

Trending Videos