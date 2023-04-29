During the Great Fifty Days of the Easter Season, Episcopalians (and many other branches of the Jesus Movement) celebrate Jesus’ resurrection through considering his different appearances to his disciples and others after he defeated death. This past Sunday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, we considered the story of Jesus meeting two of his followers on the road to Emmaus, on the Sunday of his resurrection, a story from the Gospel According to Luke 24:13-35.
The two disciples who met Jesus on the road did not recognize him at first. And one way to understand that is that they were so wrapped up in their grief, because of the dashed hopes from witnessing his crucifixion just days before, that they couldn’t see the truth of what had happened with his resurrection. Can you imagine how having dashed expectations of what Jesus was going to do for you might make you miss the fact that he is right there with you?
We see them tell the person they met, when he asked them what happened, how disappointed they were that Jesus was crucified, when they had expected him to redeem Israel. How often are we disappointed by what we expect from God, especially within his Church, and in those places we expect to meet him?
I have been reading online about what people in this country say are the reasons they aren’t affiliated with any church. According to Pew Research from just a few years ago, the No. 1 reason people give for why they are not affiliated with a church is because they question religious teachings.
Maybe there are churches out there where doubt is severely discouraged, but the Episcopal Church, at least through my entire life, has tried to emphasize that this is a welcome place to discuss doubts and to question religious teachings. In fact, we believe that the best and deepest faith is one that has been challenged by doubt and when someone has worked through those doubts using their reason. That’s why “reason” is one of the sources of authority in the Anglican tradition, ever since Richard Hooker, in the 16th century, proposed the idea of “scripture, tradition, and reason” as the basis for our authority in faith. We see that very thing in our Gospel reading.
Cleopas and his companion were struggling with their faith, on the road to Emmaus, they had experienced severe disappointment, even had their hopes dashed for the person Jesus was, when they saw him crucified and killed. Any of our experiences of doubt or disappointment could very much be like Cleopas and his companion thinking that Jesus was going to be the one to redeem Israel. And look what happened in the story. Jesus didn’t cast them out when they shared their doubts, their disappointments. He used it as an opening for teaching, to strengthen their faith. In all of our doubts, if we just stick with Jesus (and his Church), and tell him of our doubts, our concerns, our disappointments, he promises to meet us where we are, and tell us the truth about himself.
And if we go back to the beginning of this story, we see the good news that Jesus in his resurrection life, is still Immanuel, God with us. When he met them on the road, we might think that he would reveal himself in power and glory, or at least excitedly say “It’s me! I defeated death and the grave and have risen to new life!” But rather than doing that, he first sought to know where they were and be with them in their grief. This shows us something about God, that can be surprisingly hard for people to grasp. That God loves us, he is there for us and with us in all our struggles and disappointments. For that is what love means, being there for the other first. Even in his resurrection life, compassionate presence with us is more important to Jesus than revealing himself in glory. And if he is there for us in that way, then we should be there for each other in the same way.
Jesus came to live a real human life, to really suffer, and really die, and by rising from the dead, to be with us through our whole lives, and especially when we are struggling.
It may be that when we doubt and are discouraged or disappointed that Jesus is closer to us than we know, as close as the person right beside us.
That is good news, and the real gospel of human life, that Jesus is Immanuel, God with us!
The Rev. Robert P. Travis is rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, www.stmaryshighpoint.org, and can be reached at frrob@stmaryshighpoint.org.
