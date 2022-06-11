After two years, once again there was a beautiful “sea of pink” glimmering throughout the ballroom at the High Point Country Club! The Pink Ribbon Luncheon returned after being canceled in 2020 and distributed among host homes and the Rockers’ Truist Point stadium last year. While both Pink Ribbon events, even the canceled one (sponsors and hosts donated money), raised money for patients in High Point served by the Hayworth Cancer Center, there is nothing to compare with the “sea of pink.” Welcome back! The featured guest speaker was Barbara Dooley, wife of famed former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley. She was amazing! The football coach has nothing on her!
My friend Bert Wood first started the Pink Ribbon and now co-chairs with Emilee Brigman. Both are proud about the 20th anniversary: “What began as an idea, a dream, a way to help others has evolved into one of the most memorable, passion-driven events in High Point.” I agree! The Pink Ribbon is so amazing, eliciting oohs and aahs as donors arrive and see the beautiful pink “show-stopping” centerpieces, the pink sashes on chairs, the pink dresses, shoes, pink, pink, everywhere pink! It is just stunning, but even more stunning is what it represents.
As Wood said, it is amazing to think that 20 years ago a group of friends got together intending to help men and women who received that life-altering diagnosis. Pink Ribbon has grown to providing educational training assistance, Hayworth Cancer Center renovations, and cancer screening. It ensures patients’ health and well-being while on their cancer journey, provides staff with the newest technology and makes sure that patients receive the top-notch cancer care right here in High Point.
This year was special for Bert. In addition to her husband, Chuck, both of their daughters attended the Pink Ribbon. Both Mallory Norvell (husband Frank and daughter Gray) and Kimball Bruce (husband Eric and daughters Josephine and Lydia) travelled from Charleston. Kimball and her family will be moving back to Washington, D.C., in December. Bert told me happily, “I get to help with ‘big girl’ often.”
There is news in the Brigman family also. Emilee’s mother, Tina (Thomasson), recently married Bobby Hoskins, plus Tina always helps with the decorations with Just Priceless. Congratulations!
I should also tell you the major sponsors: The Guardian Angel Sponsor was the McMichael Family Foundation; Gold Angels were Smart Choice (Doug Witcher) and David Hayworth. We missed David attending this year. A side note: Charles Spencer (Princess Diana’s brother and Bert Wood’s friend) visited Hayworth (Bert’s dear friend) before returning to England in October. The Healing Angels were Candy and Bill Fenn, the trio of Kay Miller, Royale Wiggin, and Dot Coggin and Pennybryn. There were many other sponsors and table hosts.
Dr. Jim Hoekstra, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, spoke. Hoekstra wore a pink shirt and a pink tie! Kudos! Sparky Stroud, chair of the High Point Regional Health Foundation, had pink in his tie, while Royster Tucker, chair of the High Point Medical Center board, well I could not detect any pink. (Donna, you had better go shopping!) Next year, Royster!
Hoekstra said, “You have given so much to our High Point community. In the past 20 years the Pink Ribbon has raised over $1 million for our cancer patients. Our cancer program is special, one that you can be very proud of. In addition to the bags the Pink Ribbon supports CancerFITT, a program that keeps patients in shape while they are doing chemotherapy, education from our library in the Hayworth Cancer Center, education for their providers, and much more. That special touch is what separates our cancer center from anyone else. That is because of you! High Point will always be your hospital. The Hayworth Cancer Center will always be your cancer center, and you are the ones who make it special!”
Dr. Bernie Chinnasami, director of Hayworth Cancer Center, began, “They asked me to talk about advances in cancer. That’s not what I am going to talk about!” There was laughter but then he said people want to know about cancer treatment in High Point. “One of the greatest things that has happened to High Point is our partnership with Wake Forest. We have now been able to do things seamlessly. For the first time we have surgical oncologists coming over from Wake Forest. Sometimes we can keep all our care right here in High Point. Our patients love it. We try to be as comprehensive as we can and not let anything leave our community.” Chinnasami then thanked his team and especially Hoekstra, who has been “a stalwart in keeping High Point in High Point. It doesn’t matter that he came from Wake. He is really a High Pointer!”
I wish you could have heard Barbara Dooley. She had everyone laughing so hard telling stories about Vince but still had a serious message too. She told her story of cancer, “I had a good prayer life, but when I got cancer, I tripled up on it. The loneliest time in the world for cancer patients is the middle of the night. I would go to sleep fine. I would wake up like at 1:30 or 2 o’clock in the morning, tears would be coming down on cheek, Vince is just sound asleep and I’m thinking I might not be here in another month. Bad things start going through my mind, I would get up, I didn’t feel like reading, I don’t even know what kind of world it was, but it was a scary time. Guess what I found? The shopping channel!
“I was so sick on so many days my children would put baskets by my bed with all these cards people sent me in it, and when I thought, ‘I just can’t do it again,’ I’d reach over and grab a card and read it. I would be so encouraged to keep fighting. I learned then never delay writing a note to someone.”
Today she is cancer free.
Tell someone you care.
