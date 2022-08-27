DEAR READERS: The Biden administration is moving to complete what the Trump administration had set out to do: delist gray wolves from federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

In 2011, Congress removed the wolves’ Endangered Species Act protections in Montana, Alaska, Idaho and portions of Oregon, Utah and Washington, based on the erroneous view that these in-state wolves were a “distinct population segment” — that is, a different subspecies from the Eastern gray wolf. It is open season for hunting wolves in Alaska, even when mothers are nursing cubs in their dens.

