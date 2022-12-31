DEAR READERS: I want to take this opportunity to wish you all the best for 2023 after the challenges of this past year. Even beyond political discord, corruption, violence and war, societal challenges such as addiction, homicidal nihilism, and child and animal abuse affect us all. The climate, COVID-19 and biodiversity extinction crises have put us all on notice: We must evolve, or suffer and perish.
An estimated 828 million people are seriously malnourished. The rising tide of disenfranchised political, economic and environmental refugees is a humanitarian crisis no civilized society can ignore.
We have the promise of emerging technologies and initiatives that could sustainably and safely produce fossil fuel energy alternatives. Food technologies both ancient and new could end the exploitation and killing of animals for food. We could find ways to provide affordable food and health care for all. But these hopes will founder if denial and business-as-usual attitudes prevail.
Public health, animal health, environmental health and a thriving economy are all connected and dependent upon our ability to implement planetary CPR: conservation, protection and restoration. To do so, we must extend the rule of law in unequivocal support of such initiatives internationally.
The United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15), held last month in Montreal, may lead to initiatives that will help prevent what many scientists are calling Earth’s sixth mass extinction event. I also find hope in investment initiatives that share the vision of people like David Friedberg, an animal rights advocate and CEO of The Production Board (tpb.co), and in the One Health movement I have long championed (onehealthinitiative.com).
So, I see glimmers of hope for this coming year and for years to come as we all commit to reducing our collective and personal carbon footprints, living simply so that others may simply live. We must also put compassion into action by helping organizations dedicated to assisting the homeless, feeding the poor, rescuing animals and rehabilitating wildlife and their habitats. Empathy and respect can have no boundaries and should embrace all persons, races and species.
VETERINARIANS LEADING HUMAN MEDICINE
Readers may have seen my coverage of microbiome (fecal) transplants in an earlier column. This procedure is being used by more and more veterinarians because of the documented health benefits for dogs and cats suffering from a variety of ailments.
Now, after a long delay — probably because Big Pharm, especially antibiotic manufacturers, saw this treatment as a potential threat — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its first fecal-transplant therapy. The treatment, Rebyota, uses donated human stool, and a single dose prevents recurrent infection with a bacterium called Clostridioides difficile. Up to 30,000 people in the United States die each year from C. difficile infections.
Years ago, my 98-year-old mother was one of these fatalities; she contracted the bacterium while hospitalized. She might, indeed, have been saved if this treatment had been available.
DEAR DR. FOX: I read your columns all the time and enjoy learning how to best care for my dog, Gus. Gus is a service dog, as I am in a wheelchair, and I trained him to pick up things I cannot reach. I do a lot of traveling and we are never separated.
I have him on Stella and Chewy freeze-dried raw food. How do you feel about raw food in general, and this type specifically? I read one of your recent columns that you suggested Earth Animal Wisdom food; is that a better option? — D.W., Trenton, New Jersey
DEAR D.W.: Feeding dogs raw or raw-frozen foods that contain any meat, eggs or poultry can pose risks of bacteria in pets being transmitted to humans. But freeze-dried foods are safer. I am all for providing dogs some variety of ingredients and brands. They enjoy variety, plus it can help reduce the possibility of food intolerances and enhance the beneficial diversity of gut bacteria, aka the microbiome.
Try the Wisdom Chicken and Turkey slow-cooked, nutrient-retaining dry dog food from earthanimal.com. I add a little hot water and let it soak before serving, making it even more palatable for my dog. You can also add, on occasion, a teaspoon of flaxseed or olive oil or a tablespoon of shredded, unsweetened coconut. Other options include raw carrots or blueberries, mixed in with an equal amount of cottage cheese or plain kefir.
Products like Earth Animal’s No-Hide chews, developed by respected veterinarian Dr. Bob Goldstein, are part of the new wave of responsibly produced pet foods and treats. Many of these items include humanely certified farmed-animal ingredients, plus highly nutritious, antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables — rather than cheap byproducts and fillers.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
