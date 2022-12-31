DEAR READERS: I want to take this opportunity to wish you all the best for 2023 after the challenges of this past year. Even beyond political discord, corruption, violence and war, societal challenges such as addiction, homicidal nihilism, and child and animal abuse affect us all. The climate, COVID-19 and biodiversity extinction crises have put us all on notice: We must evolve, or suffer and perish.

An estimated 828 million people are seriously malnourished. The rising tide of disenfranchised political, economic and environmental refugees is a humanitarian crisis no civilized society can ignore.

