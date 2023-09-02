As High Point University’s newest students arrived on the beautiful campus for their extraordinary educational journey, they were also inaugurated into the community-giving philosophy of HPU. On their first day, the freshmen class worked together to build 150 bikes for the children of the Housing Authority of High Point. Those hours spent would be just part of the 500,000 volunteer hours that HPU students, faculty and staff contribute each year to our High Point community.

One of the oft-used phrases of HPU President Nido Qubein is, “To whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48). This is also embedded in the HPU philosophy as he also has often stated, “We have been blessed with talents, wealth, knowledge, time, and the like; it is expected that we benefit others.”