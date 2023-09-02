As High Point University’s newest students arrived on the beautiful campus for their extraordinary educational journey, they were also inaugurated into the community-giving philosophy of HPU. On their first day, the freshmen class worked together to build 150 bikes for the children of the Housing Authority of High Point. Those hours spent would be just part of the 500,000 volunteer hours that HPU students, faculty and staff contribute each year to our High Point community.
One of the oft-used phrases of HPU President Nido Qubein is, “To whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48). This is also embedded in the HPU philosophy as he also has often stated, “We have been blessed with talents, wealth, knowledge, time, and the like; it is expected that we benefit others.”
The new students probably know that biblical quote, but do they know what is on page S2960, Volume 169, Number 123 of the Unites States Congressional Record? In that record is the proclamation recognizing and honoring the life and the contributions of Nido Qubein. Sen. Ted Budd read the special proclamation honoring Qubein in the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. This proclamation honored his life from his humble beginnings, when he first emigrated to the United States from the Middle East.
In part, the proclamation read, “He has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Horatio Alger Association for Distinguished Americans designation, the Daughters of the American Revolution Americanism Award, and been inducted into the National Speakers Hall Fame.
“But of all his accomplishments, what he has been able to achieve for his hometown of High Point, North Carolina, is perhaps his most indelible legacy. In 2005, High Point University trustees asked him to become its seventh president. Dr. Qubein decided to scale back his business career and accept their offer to lead his alma mater. That decision launched HPU’s golden age. What has happened under Dr. Qubein’s tenure is nothing short of a complete transformation of High Point University.”
Congratulations, Nido Qubein, and thank you for everything you have done for our community!
I recently was at a luncheon where I met HPU’s new basketball coach, Alan Huss, who was recruited from Creighton University in Omaha, a team that went to the Elite Eight last year. He is very impressive both in stature and philosophy. His journey to HPU began when he received an email from Athletic Director Dan Hauser asking if he was interested in the job. Huss said, “It wasn’t something I was looking for. My family was very comfortable at Creighton. Three or four years ago I would have never even considered it.” But then Huss remembered a conversation he had in Spartanburg, S.C., while scouting a high school tournament with his friend Archie Miller, then Indiana’s head basketball coach, who mentioned that HPU was a “great place, people don’t know it, but it is High Point University.” Huss said, “If it were not for that conversation I would not be standing here today. Now, I know God was opening a door for me and my family. This place is impressive. Obviously, you start with facilities, commitment, and then I read the story of Dr. Qubein. All the factors were here at High Point to be successful. Now that I am here, and I have met more and more people, it is even more than obvious. Rarely in the coaching world you look around and everywhere you look you see excellence, whether it’s academics or programs or athletics, we are doing it at a high level.”
He continued to talk about recruiting and the need to widen the school’s reach and elevate the HPU brand, “As we remake our roster, we have to be really conscious that we don’t lose what we want in a student-athlete, someone who wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves, not only in the basketball world but someone who understands they are part of a much larger community here in High Point. And then it is a guy who can run, pass, dribble, shoot and think. What I can tell you is that me and my staff will work tirelessly to put a team on the floor you will be proud of. I am blessed to be here. My staff and I are thankful.” Welcome to High Point, Coach Huss!
Another award I would like to share with you was given to my friend Bradley Taylor, who is a 2013 graduate of HPU and now serves as the senior director of alumni engagement. Taylor was recently selected by The Boy Scouts of America Alumni Association as Alumnus of the Year for national service territories 7, 8, 14, 15 and 16. That is a very special honor. Taylor became an Eagle Scout in 2005 and is a lifetime member of the National Eagle Scout Association and an active reviewer on the Southern Territories NESA Scholarship and Adams Award Selection Committee.
His civic involvement continues as he serves as an elected council member for Clemmons and works on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s regional Metropolitan Planning Organization. Well done, Bradley, and congratulations!
Finally, I have some sad news and then some happy news. Several weeks ago, I lost my beloved bichon Juliette. She had been slowing down a little, but at age 11½ I thought that was normal. Juliette’s other behavior, like bossing both me and my “terror terrier,” Josie, around and making a fuss when I was on the phone because I wasn’t petting her, remained constant, in addition to her quest for treats. Then one morning I could tell she wasn’t feeling well. She did not want her treats. Then when she didn’t want her dinner, I knew it was serious. She laid on her normal position on the sofa. I decided she needed some water so I place her on the kitchen floor so she could drink. Her legs would not hold her. This was a Saturday, so I held her as I looked up the emergency vet. She died in my arms (heart failure) before I could even dial. I cried. Josie knew. She never had pain. She didn’t suffer. I didn’t have to make that decision. For those things I was thankful. Sadness was in our home.
With Juliette gone, our home was quiet, too quiet. Both Josie and I missed Juliette and the happiness she brought us. I decided, rather than relish in sadness of her loss, I would celebrate the happiness she brought into our lives and adopt another dog. I looked and looked and then found Loki, a miniature poodle mix, or maybe even a miniature goldendoodle, in Matthews from Peanuts Place Rescue. Loki loves Josie, and I think Josie really likes Loki, even though Loki continues to be fascinated with Josie’s rear. Loki is almost 4 and rings the bell when he needs to go out, however there have been a few glitches there as he decided he could ring the bell for a treat! Another dog has outsmarted me. Even though Loki has been with us for a short time, our home is full of happiness once again. Loki has become very attached to me and is very loving. So, we continue Juliette’s legacy by filling our home with happiness once again in Juliette’s memory. Welcome to our home, Loki.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.