HIGH POINT — Children may be intrigued by the dinosaurs, animal-shaped topiaries and double-decker carousel outside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, but it’s hard for them to imagine what adventures await inside.
Children will be invited to explore and stretch their imaginations after the museum opens on April 30.
The grand opening will allow children and families to begin exploring 75,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits and programs. Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is $10 per person.
Construction began in spring 2020 at the 4-acre site at 200 Qubein Ave. (formerly Montlieu) in downtown High Point. Officials announced in November that the opening would be March 26, but as that date drew closer, the opening was pushed back. Supply chain issues delayed receiving materials needed to complete some of the exhibits, said Megan Ward, the museum’s executive director.
Those world-class exhibits will challenge children and families to explore space in Mars Academy, get close to dinosaurs, solve mysteries, try out professions in a kid-size town or even to climb over a city.
“They’re just going to be running, climbing and having a good time, and we’ll have good seating for parents so they can relax,” Ward said.
Children who asked for water play won’t be disappointed and neither will parents who wanted their youngsters to stay dry.
The Water Works exhibit offers splashing fun with layers of science and engineering to explore. The smaller tank is the perfect height for young children with gentle water falling from rain circles, a fogging waterspout and Bernoulli spouts to balance balls. The larger tank offers boat racing, a working dam modeled after City Lake Park in High Point, a track that drops balls into a vortex, rapids and a ball launch.
Water Works is just one of the many interactive exhibits. There’s also a vertical courage climber, a magnetic wall, a fitness lab, a puppet theater, sign language area and a Big Kids Arcade. Ginormous, a safe space for toddlers, includes an enlarged doll house to encourage pretend play and a giant raised bed that allows small children to safely explore the shadows underneath. The Congdon Hall of Mysteries is an eclectic laboratory that offers more than 150 clues to multiple mysteries to solve.
Katie Nance, the museum’s director of education and programs, said she is eager to bring this type of educational resource to the community.
“The museum is a place where children can really have fun learning,” Nance said. “They can engage with the concepts they are studying at school in an entertaining way while trying out materials and equipment that they don’t usually have access to at home or school.”
The $30 million museum features a STEAM lab, which Nance described as a space where children and families are encouraged to design, build and test creations with all sorts of materials using science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“I love this area because it teaches kids that making mistakes and persisting through them to learn is how we become successful,” Nance said. “The beauty of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is that it truly entertains and educates all learners. From infancy through their teen years, children will be enamored with all we have to offer.”
Community members were asked what they wanted the children’s museum to include before construction began, and the experience of building during the pandemic allowed staff to carefully consider visitors’ safety and comfort when designing spaces and exhibits.
The children will have chances to design through a Lego building lab and a furniture design studio in Kids Point, a child-sized town where children can take on imaginary jobs. A dentist, veterinary clinic, grocery and restaurant are among the other professions children can choose.
“Kids Point is a town modeled after High Point but kids run the show,” Ward said. “They get to try out different jobs as they learn how community members help each other.”
While Ward and her staff were disappointed with opening delays, they are sure families will find the wait well worth it.
“Spring is a time for new beginnings, and this opening begins a new way in which children grow up in High Point,” Ward said.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.