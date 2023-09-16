Today, as I sit at my computer, it is Sept. 11. Every reader who is over 30 will remember what they were doing on that day in 2001. We all remember how we first heard the news. We all remember the disbelief. We all remember how the news did not stop for several days. We had to turn it off at some point to allow our minds to rest.

Every year I have talked with my students about what they experienced. I ask how they felt as they watched the events of that tragic day. I always tell my story and what I experienced. They listen patiently and have always treated the stories and experiences with respect.

