HIGH POINT — Nearly 20 years after the release of “Napoleon Dynamite,” three of the movie’s top stars are — pardon the pun — having a blast on their reunion tour.

“We’re having such a great time,” actor Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico in the 2004 comedy, said during a telephone interview from his home in Los Angeles.

Want to go?

“Napoleon Dynamite Live” will be presented on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. The show will feature a screening of the 2004 movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” followed by an interactive, moderated discussion with stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries. Tickets range from $30 to $50, depending on seating location, and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. They can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. There will also be a pre-show VIP Meet & Greet with the three stars at 5 p.m. Tickets for the Meet & Greet cost an additional $50 and are nearly sold out.