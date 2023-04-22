HIGH POINT

A new exhibition opening this week at the High Point Museum explores an early-1900s phenomenon that, a century later, largely seems to have faded from High Pointers’ memory.

Want to go?

Fields and Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” an exhibition on the history of Deep River Lodge, the families who have owned it and the many people who worked there, will open Friday at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. The exhibition is free and open to the public and will remain through Jan. 31, 2024. A number of programs have been planned in conjunction with this exhibition, starting with a virtual exhibit, “The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife,” on May 25 at 5:30 p.m. It will be facilitated by Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban. Other programming will be announced at a later date.