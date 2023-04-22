HIGH POINT
A new exhibition opening this week at the High Point Museum explores an early-1900s phenomenon that, a century later, largely seems to have faded from High Pointers’ memory.
The phenomenon?
Hunting lodges, built and frequented by wealthy out-of-staters looking for a place to relax and do some hunting.
“It’s one of those forgotten tales of the Piedmont,” said Marian Inabinett, curator of collections for the High Point Museum.
“From the 1890s through at least the 1930s, Guilford County — and the Triad, in particular — had a large number of very, very wealthy Northern capitalists who established country estates here to shoot quail. Because of the way the Piedmont developed — with business and industry and roads — all of those estates are pretty much gone now.”
The museum’s new exhibit, “Fields and Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” will hark back to those days when the greater High Point area was home to Deep River Lodge and numerous other hunting lodges. The exhibit opens Friday.
Through numerous vintage photographs and artifacts, the exhibit will tell the story of not only Deep River Lodge — a formerly well-known lodge near Jamestown — but other local lodges, as well.
“I’ve got at least 15 (lodges) identified, and I know there were more,” Inabinett said.
“The main reason they came here, besides the climate and the availability of land, was the consolidation of the railroad industry. Because of that, they could leave New York by train in the afternoon and be in North Carolina the next morning. That really was the impetus, and once one or two of them started doing it, their friends started doing it, too.”
Among the tycoons who established hunting lodges, or estates, in this area were tobacco magnate Pierre Lorillard, prominent railroad executive and financier George Jay Gould, and New York yachtsman and socialite/playboy William Gould Brokaw, whom some scholars believe was the inspiration for Jay Gatsby in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.”
Another was telegraph mogul and financier Clarence Hungerford Mackay, whom Inabinett describes as “one of the richest men in America,” with capital the equivalent of probably close to a billion dollars in today’s money. Mackay established his Deep River Lodge estate here — in the vicinity of what is now the Cedarwood subdivision in Jamestown — in the early 1900s, at the encouragement of Brokaw, a close friend.
During its heyday, Deep River Lodge hosted a good many famous people of that era, including two of Theodore Roosevelt’s sons, prominent businessman and philanthropist Vincent Astor, George Vanderbilt of Biltmore House fame, Harry Payne Whitney, a well-known businessman and thoroughbred horse breeder, and even some English lords and ladies.
Inabinett points out that while Deep River Lodge and other lodges were frequented by the rich and famous, the owners and their elite guests didn’t typically have much interaction with the greater High Point community.
“These people did not mix with the locals,” she said. “They were here to relax, to be away from the city, and to do their shooting. They weren’t interested in being bothered by the locals, but they did hire a lot of local people to work on the estates, and the workers were earning really good salaries. So the lodges did have a significant economic impact on High Point.”
The museum exhibit will include numerous artifacts from Deep River Lodge, in particular, including photographs, clothing, letters, old canine studbooks and even a stuffed quail.
“It really gives you a sense of what the lifestyle was like for these folks,” Inabinett said.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
