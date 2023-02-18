I love telling you about our fabulous High Pointers. Recently the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation presented its coveted Philanthropy Awards, and very special High Pointers were among the recipients at this special event held at the Carolina Country Club in Raleigh: esteemed philanthropist David Hayworth, who died last year, and the dynamic duo of Lyl and Aaron Clinard.

I must thank their friend HPU President Nido Qubein for apprising me about the awards. He wanted you to know about and celebrate our special High Pointers. Qubein had glowing words to say about his dear friends as he told me, “Lyl is the founding chair of the museum’s foundation. Aaron, always a gentleman leader, has also served in many roles.”

