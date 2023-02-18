I love telling you about our fabulous High Pointers. Recently the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation presented its coveted Philanthropy Awards, and very special High Pointers were among the recipients at this special event held at the Carolina Country Club in Raleigh: esteemed philanthropist David Hayworth, who died last year, and the dynamic duo of Lyl and Aaron Clinard.
I must thank their friend HPU President Nido Qubein for apprising me about the awards. He wanted you to know about and celebrate our special High Pointers. Qubein had glowing words to say about his dear friends as he told me, “Lyl is the founding chair of the museum’s foundation. Aaron, always a gentleman leader, has also served in many roles.”
It was just two years ago that Qubein bestowed the honor of a doctorate to Hayworth, an eminent supporter of HPU. “David left behind a treasure of good will, given his generous philanthropy to the N.C. Museum of History, among so many other organizations. He loved everything about art, music, and history,” Qubein said.
The official program for the event said of the Clinards, “Stronger together!... They have embodied the term power couple. Each has supported and encouraged the other in their personal lives, community commitments, and philanthropic efforts, thus raising them to even greater heights.” The Clinards have been married for over 50 years!
I have discovered that Lyl is a real dynamo. As founder of the foundation, she solicited the first two major donations. The first was from George Lyles (father of Nan Kester and Lee Webster), who donated $200,000 in honor of his wife, Nancy. The second was from what was then BB&T, which donated $100,000 in honor of Lyl’s father, Hector MacLean, founder of Southern National Corp., which in 1995 merged with BB&T, which is now Truist. It was also Lyl who invited Hayworth to join the N.C. Museum of History Foundation Board of Directors, and that led to a gift of $2.5 million to the museum.
Both Clinards’ family histories are quite interesting, and in his praise of the couple Ken Howard, director of the museum, told of their legacy: “Both Lyl and Aaron have a great interest in history in general and North Carolina in particular. Lyl’s grandfather, Angus W. McLean, was governor of North Carolina from 1925 to 1929. (He also served as assistant secretary to the U.S. Treasury in 1920.) One of Aaron’s ancestors (Col. Jon Williams) served as an officer in the Continental Army during the American Revolution, qualifying Aaron for membership in The Society of the Cincinnati, the nation’s oldest hereditary military organization. Lyl has given much personal support to the museum, having served as both chair of the North Carolina Museum of History Associates, the museum’s membership organization, and chair of the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation (and founder). Lyl and Aaron have been generous donors to the museum themselves. They give true meaning to the word ‘philanthropist.’ ”
Regarding Hayworth, Howard was also complimentary: “The late David R. Hayworth was a very generous philanthropist to many organizations, including the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation. David served on the board of the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation for several years, where he always contributed to the discussions and gave the benefit of his experience with non-profit boards. David was an extremely generous contributor to the museum. David was very interested in educating children not only on the history of our state but also on the importance of studying history. In fact, David gave the funding to create a new children’s discovery gallery as part of the museum’s future expansion that will show children the how and why of learning history. David was a very deserving recipient of the North Carolina Museum of History’s Philanthropy Award. He will be greatly missed by all of us at the museum.”
We have been long familiar with Hayworth’s philanthropic generosity. He attributed that to his mother, Myrtle Hayworth Barthmaier. After David’s father died when he was just 6 years old, she raised him and his five siblings. While a single parent, she successfully ran the family furniture business. That made a strong impression on young David, who described her as “a person of great empathy and compassion for those who struggled.” David often said, “She taught me that sharing one’s blessing is indeed the highest calling.” He has indeed taken that calling to heart.
I also asked Vic Bell, chairman of the museum foundation, about our esteemed High Pointers. Bell also holds them in high regard. “Lyl, Aaron and their families have been wonderful and steadfast supporters of North Carolina and the North Carolina Museum of History for many generations! We are most appreciative of all that Lyl and Aaron have done and continue to do to support philanthropy across the state of North Carolina. David was a special friend and passionate supporter of many organizations across North Carolina and especially the North Carolina Museum of History! David’s vast experiences and wisdom were valuable to many in North Carolina and beyond! The people of North Carolina will continue to benefit from the philanthropy of David and his family for many generations!”
There were many in attendance to help celebrate our High Pointers, including Qubein and his wife, Mariana, along with High Pointers Dr. Paul and Barbara Coughlin, Rena and Mark Norcross, Beth and John Thomas, Nan and Buck Kester, Lee and Alf Webster, Pat and Cookie Golden, First Presbyterian Pastor Lee Zehmer and his wife, Brooke, Marshall and Max Daniel, Annette and Rodney Clinard, and Julie and Don Clinard. Others in the Clinard family included their son Neal and his wife, Betsey, parents to Neal III, Rudduck, Hector and Whatley, and daughter MacLean Kluttz and her husband, Bill, parents of William. The family of David Hayworth attended, including Debbie Hayworth, who accepted the award for David with grandson Charles Emerson Hayworth IV.
What a tremendous honor for our High Pointers! We are High Point proud!
