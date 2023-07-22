It just has been overwhelming. I have been humbled by the experience.” Do you have any idea who said those words? You may have seen her on ABC’s “World News Tonight” or NBC’s “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, or perhaps she greeted you as you entered High Point University. Valerie Baxter, now the famed security guard at HPU, became a social media sensation. Millions viewed Ms. Valerie, aka Ms. Val, being hugged by students at the HPU graduation. With Kleenex in hand and tears streaming down her face, she hugged one graduate after another as others yelled, “We love you, Ms. Val.”
Naturally, my curiosity inspired me to discover “the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey used to say. What did Ms. Valerie think of her newfound celebrity? So, I made that phone call to HPU Police Chief Debra Duncan to set up a meeting with her famed security guard.
As I met with Duncan, I couldn’t help but think that the security measures for the 14,000 expected visitors on Roberts Lawn for the graduation might have been overwhelming. Security guards like Ms. Valerie were visible and greeting the campus visitors with welcoming smiles. Plus, although kept rather secret, the grandson of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (and her husband, Paul) was among the 2023 graduates.
As I mentioned Pelosi’s name, Duncan smiled. My inquisitive instinct told me there was more to this story. Aha! I was correct. Duncan’s illustrious career began in High Point and has included the FBI Police Academy, Virginia Tech, and Smith College. It was at Smith that Duncan first met Nancy Pelosi as she provided additional security to her Capitol police protection. Upon the reunion at HPU, Pelosi hugged Duncan and immediately asked, “How is your daughter?” Duncan was touched by Pelosi’s memory and thoughtfulness.
Back to the security that colloquially left no stone unturned. Duncan told me, “President Dr. Qubein’s priority is security, so that is my priority.” Duncan described the meetings, the attention to detail, the number of different agencies and personnel it took to ensure campus visitors felt safe and secure. I was amazed as she explained these responsibilities. Knowing Duncan’s husband, John, works security for the NFL and had worked the Super Bowl in the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium, I asked, “What did John think of the security for HPU graduation?” Duncan chuckled and said, “The Super Bowl did not have as much security as HPU had at graduation.” Kudos, Chief Duncan and President Qubein!
I asked Qubein about Ms. Valerie: “I’m so proud of the HPU family of faculty and staff, all 2200 of them. They represent our university with commitment and patriotism. Valerie is a wonderful ambassador, always greeting visitors at the welcome center with respect and warm hospitality.”
We then visited Ms. Valerie. We drove up to Aldridge Village, and there was Prowler the HPU Panther mascot (the plush mascot toy) sitting at her post, the indication that Ms. Valerie was “in.” Yes, I got my Ms. Valerie hug!
It was HPU alum Luke Verdeur who took the famed video bringing tears to viewers eyes. He commented, “I’m so glad to have noticed and captured this beautiful moment at HPU’s commencement ceremony.”
Ms. Valerie was not even aware the video was being taken as the graduates lined up to get their last Ms. Valerie hug. I was curious of her reaction. Ms. Valerie told me that when she found out that the video was on social media, she didn’t think anything about it. She isn’t a big social media fan, so she didn’t know that she was becoming a social media star. “A week later at a little celebration after the graduation, a food truck was brought on campus. Someone said to me, ‘Valerie, you are famous!’ Then Pan Haynes, HPU vice president of communications, chimed in, ‘Yes, Valerie you ARE famous!’ ” Later Valerie received a call from Haynes, “Valerie, are you sitting down?”
That is when she learned “Today” wanted her to come to New York. They flew her up first-class. Later Haynes and Verdeur joined her. Kotb and Hager (plus innumerable other national media figures) had spoken about the Ms. Val video on air. They both said they would like a hug from Ms. Val. Ms. Valerie’s appearance would be a surprise, according to the “Today” producer who delayed her flight to meet with Destiny’s Child just to meet Ms. Val.
By the way, Ms. Valerie’s “Today” segment was so popular, NBC is going to rerun it!
I asked, “Were you nervous?” She said, “You know, my spirit was just so calm. It was much calmer than when I got back to High Point. I have been overwhelmed.” Kotb and Hager were indeed surprised, and they both received a huge Ms. Val hug. Then it was time to surprise Ms. Val. They presented her with a free trip to Cancun for two. Her eyes widened in disbelief.
I said, “That must have been so exciting.” She said to me, “It was, but the real highlight is when I got back to my dressing room and there were two HPU graduates who had interned and now working with NBC there to see me.” They said, “Ms. Valerie we heard you were in the studio, and we just had to come and see you.” She added, “That was so touching, showing what is in your heart holds your love.”
“This has touched my heart. I don’t want to be a power of example. I want to be the example of the power.” Ms. Valerie gives security, love, and lots of hugs!
High Point loves you, Ms. Valerie!
“What has all of this been like?” Her bright eyes widened even more with her beautiful smile. For a moment, just a moment, she was speechless, and then she told me, “I have been humbled.”
