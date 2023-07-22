It just has been overwhelming. I have been humbled by the experience.” Do you have any idea who said those words? You may have seen her on ABC’s “World News Tonight” or NBC’s “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, or perhaps she greeted you as you entered High Point University. Valerie Baxter, now the famed security guard at HPU, became a social media sensation. Millions viewed Ms. Valerie, aka Ms. Val, being hugged by students at the HPU graduation. With Kleenex in hand and tears streaming down her face, she hugged one graduate after another as others yelled, “We love you, Ms. Val.”

Naturally, my curiosity inspired me to discover “the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey used to say. What did Ms. Valerie think of her newfound celebrity? So, I made that phone call to HPU Police Chief Debra Duncan to set up a meeting with her famed security guard.