Hear ye, hear ye! Dave McCoy received a surprise roasting from the Rotary Club of High Point, pulled off by the sublime Carol Andrews Hughes with a little help (maybe a lot) from Dave’s wife, Linda! It was a real coup as Hughes, the club’s past president, got one past the indomitable Rotarian McCoy, whose name is synonymous with the Rotary Club of High Point.

The meeting began as usual, although Dave, who is “retiring” from his Rotarian position of executive secretary, began to look suspicious as he saw other former district governors arrive to what he thought was just a normal Thursday meeting at the High Point Country Club. There was Mike Conrad of the Gate City Club, Phil Morris and his wife, Karen, both with the Furnitureland Club. There was Cookie Billings (Greensboro-Airport Club), Charles Allen (Randolph Club) and his wife, Sandra (president of the Randolph Club), John Spillman (Guilford Club), Lloyd Navarro (Sandhills) and Governor-elect John Pierce (Guilford Club).

