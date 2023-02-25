Hear ye, hear ye! Dave McCoy received a surprise roasting from the Rotary Club of High Point, pulled off by the sublime Carol Andrews Hughes with a little help (maybe a lot) from Dave’s wife, Linda! It was a real coup as Hughes, the club’s past president, got one past the indomitable Rotarian McCoy, whose name is synonymous with the Rotary Club of High Point.
The meeting began as usual, although Dave, who is “retiring” from his Rotarian position of executive secretary, began to look suspicious as he saw other former district governors arrive to what he thought was just a normal Thursday meeting at the High Point Country Club. There was Mike Conrad of the Gate City Club, Phil Morris and his wife, Karen, both with the Furnitureland Club. There was Cookie Billings (Greensboro-Airport Club), Charles Allen (Randolph Club) and his wife, Sandra (president of the Randolph Club), John Spillman (Guilford Club), Lloyd Navarro (Sandhills) and Governor-elect John Pierce (Guilford Club).
Dave’s suspicion was confirmed as his wife, Linda, was served a flute of champagne and he was served his adult beverage of choice, scotch! This was definitely NOT a normal meeting!
It was official as Ross Davis, dressed as a town crier, proclaimed, “Hear ye! Hear ye!” He read a proclamation from Mayor Jay Wagner declaring Dave McCoy Day. The proclamation recounted Dave’s many contributions to High Point since moving here in 1976, and we are so glad he did. He grew up in suburban Philadelphia and competed in figure ice skating when he was in high school. Dave, do you still have some of those moves?
It was when he attended Catawba College that he met the lovely (and patient!) Linda. He became dad to Shannon and Kristin. Now he is grandfather to Katharine and Sarah. Kristin will be following in his Rotarian footsteps, taking on Dave’s position as executive secretary. He became active in Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, chairing and serving on many committees. Then he became active in the High Point Community Theatre.
As an aside, I must offer my congratulations to our wonderful High Point Community Theatre for their incredible performance competing in the 2023 Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta. The troupe, under the direction of Courtney Lowe and choreography by Kristi Post, received the incredible Excellence in Music award. This is a high honor. Troupe members Martha Bowers and Jordan Williams were named Festival All-Stars. The competition was tough. The High Point Community Theatre’s troupe was tougher! Bravo!
Now “back to our regular program,” as they used to say. I think I first met Dave through the High Point Arts Council many years ago when we both served on the board. He introduced me to Rotary, and now I love being an honorary Rotarian as well as a Paul Harris Fellow, thanks to Dave. He has also made 71 others in addition to me Paul Harris Fellows. A Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute $1,000, or have contributions made in their name, to The Rotary Foundation.
Dave has been an advocate of the arts, including chairing Pops in the Park with the Winston-Salem Symphony. Dave has also served Big Brothers Big Sisters, GTCC High Point, the High Point Historical Society and Eastern Music Festival, and he chairs the Masland Foundation, among others. But as you know he is most known as Mr. Rotary of High Point.
Now to the roast! It seems that Dave’s known taste for scotch made for good fodder. After Joel Gentry made announcements he said, “Dave, love makes the world go round but scotch makes it go twice as fast!”
Don Shaw was sincere as he said Dave followed in the footsteps of the former Mr. Rotary, Frank “Chip” Wood. who served as district governor twice! Shaw added, “He would be looking down on you right now and exceedingly proud of what you have done. You are every bit the Rotarian, putting ‘service above self,’ and we are proud of you!”
The kingpin (or is it queenpin?) of this surprise roast, Hughes, said, “Dave, you have made us better, you have made us stronger.” Then she added, “You are so doggone nosy I didn’t think I could pull this off. I have been scheming for quite some time.” Seriously she said, “We’re thrilled that today is about you!”
Dave’s friend Mike Conrad really could “roast” Dave but relied on another former governor, Mitzi Ellis, who now lives in Florida, to provide him with some good nuggets, such as, “Dave, there has never been a bowl of ice cream that you didn’t like. I think when you were district governor the word got out and ice cream was the dessert at most club meetings you attended.” Then the Scotch thing came up again as Conrad said, “I remember as the district foundation chair, the bottle of McCallan scotch was my ticket to getting you to do the audio-video work. Just yesterday I checked on the prices. I’m glad that I served when I did because I’m not sure you would have gotten it now!”
Mark Pierce was courageous in singing a song (accompanied by the fabulous Keith Byrd) he wrote for the Rotary Convention. It was to the tune of the theme song to “The Real McCoys.”
Cookie Billings recalled, “He would never turn down an invitation to present a Paul Harris Fellow even to our club that meets at 7 a.m. Everyone knows that the High Point Rotary is his home.” She joked that as a judge at the Rotary PigStock barbecue competition, Dave tasted everything and even took some home in a doggie bag.
On a serious note, echoed by all, “Thank you, Dave, for all you’ve done for me, for your club, for our Rotary district and Rotary International. You have been a shining light of an example of a Rotarian, and I thank you from my heart.”
