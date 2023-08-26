How can it be? Just when I thought that Mr. “High Point” Jim Morgan had won every possible award, he is the recipient of yet another one! He was the one of the 15 recipients of the 2023 C-Suite Awards presented by the Triad Business Journal. The C-Suite Awards are so named because they honor the big “C”s of the business community. What are the big “C”s, you may ask? They include CEO (chief executive officer), COO (chief operating officer) and CFO (chief financial officer).
Morgan of Morgan Herring Morgan Green & Rosenblatt was the only High Pointer honored with the 2023 award, although there are a few other recipients who you may be familiar with. Morgan was nominated by his friend Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation. You may remember Jim was the founding chair of the High Point Community Foundation in 1990.
The C-Suite Awards presentation was held in High Point at the Blue Heron Event Center on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway. This was the first time I had ever been there, and it is a wonderful venue that includes a terrace with an exquisite scenic lake view. It is owned by Joe and Lee Staehly, who purchased Pepper Moon Catering from Meredith Williams a few years ago. A photo of Lee, Meredith and Lee’s daughter, Sarah, appeared in this column several months ago for the Family Service Foundation Oyster Roast.
Since Mr. “High Point” was the only High Point recipient, there were few High Pointers in attendance. I arrived early, as usual. I am one of those who have adhered to the Vince Lombardi quote, “If you are five minutes early, you are already 10 minutes late.” So, when I arrived with no High Pointers in sight, I took the opportunity to Mary Mingle to meet new people. I chatted with Dr. Marlon Priest, chief clinical director of Cone Health. He was attending in honor of Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone, who was also one of the recipients. I told him about my upcoming surgical mission to the Dominican Republic in November, led by Dr. Dale Williams, chief medical officer at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. I assured him that I would not be performing any surgeries, although I was intern for a day several years ago with Dr. Gary Biesecker and “we” performed six surgeries that day, so maybe!
Mr. High Point arrived with his daughter, Lea Finnegan, who came from Charlotte to help celebrate this great honor. Lessard and his son Jordan quickly followed as we continued to enjoy the social hour preceding the presentations. We spotted Ivan Canada arriving. He is familiar to High Pointers as executive director of North Carolina for Community and Justice. NCCJ is holding its annual Citation Award Dinner on Nov. 8, and the High Point honoree is the very deserving Patrick Harmon. Through the Hayden-Harmon Foundation, Patrick has done so much for High Point, especially in the Washington Street area. Congratulations, Patrick, on this great honor, and yes, Mr. High Point has been a recipient of this award as well.
As the social hour ended, we entered the larger event room for the presentation. The welcome was given by Mark Gendle, president and publisher of the Triad Business Journal, followed by a few words by Weston Andress, regional president of PNC Bank, the major sponsor for the awards.
The next was a first at an awards presentation. Servers came to each table with glasses of champagne. Jason Holder, relationship manager of PNC, gave a toast to the recipients as we stood and raised our glasses in their honor.
For each of the recipients, an abbreviated account (especially in Jim Morgan’s case) of their accomplishments were given as the awards were presented. They were presented by Gendle, Joy Fisher, client relations leader for CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, and David Leppert, PNC’s director of wealth management. Some included an interesting “little-known fact” about that person.
I think I heard correctly that Ivan Canada’s little-known fact was he interned with Queen Latifah. Now there must be a story there! Inquiring minds want to know.
Before Fisher presented her awards, she said, “It doesn’t matter if you are one of the largest publicly traded companies in the Triad or whether you are a small start-up. The beauty of the people in this room is everyone is working hard to build the Triad community and making our communities come together.”
Fisher introduced our High Point award recipient, “one of High Point’s most respected community leaders, who has always used his firm to support any common good for the future of High Point. He has chaired over 80 nonprofits and has been involved in every major initiative in the High Point community for the last 50 years. He served as the state legislator, at which time he authored and carried the liquor-by-the-drink bill.” There were cheers to this last statement as Jim raised his award to the delight of the crowd.
To that Fisher quipped, “I think we got one or two cheers there.” She continued, “He has been twice a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award for extraordinary service to the state.” Again, there was applause.
Fisher continued, “I am going off-script. Jim is not aware of this story, but he and I met about 15 years ago. I was at an NCCJ event. I was introduced to Jim Weeks, former dean of the Byran School of Business and Economics at ... (UNC Greensboro), to you and to Jim Melvin (former Greensboro mayor and president of the Joseph Bryan Foundation). That person said to me, ‘Have you ever seen so much power in Jims in one circle?’ So as a 20-something-year-old at the time, my knees were shaking. I probably had not had enough wine yet and was absolutely in awe in the leadership and all that I could learn from these gentlemen. So here we are years later, and we are still learning from Jim Morgan!”
Congratulations, Jim Morgan. You are Mr. High Point.
