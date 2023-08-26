How can it be? Just when I thought that Mr. “High Point” Jim Morgan had won every possible award, he is the recipient of yet another one! He was the one of the 15 recipients of the 2023 C-Suite Awards presented by the Triad Business Journal. The C-Suite Awards are so named because they honor the big “C”s of the business community. What are the big “C”s, you may ask? They include CEO (chief executive officer), COO (chief operating officer) and CFO (chief financial officer).

Morgan of Morgan Herring Morgan Green & Rosenblatt was the only High Pointer honored with the 2023 award, although there are a few other recipients who you may be familiar with. Morgan was nominated by his friend Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation. You may remember Jim was the founding chair of the High Point Community Foundation in 1990.