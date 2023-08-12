I have always believed there are some professions that are so important, demanding and dangerous that those who serve in them must have a singular sense of mission and dedication to serving a cause much greater than themselves. The immediate ones that come to mind are the military, firefighters, EMTs and, of course, police officers. In the interest of full disclosure, I have to tell you up front, I have a son-in-law who has served with the 82nd Airborne, is a career police officer and he is one of my heroes. Like so many of these men and women who serve in this capacity, he is a humble, quiet professional who is committed to serve and never looks for accolades or thanks. In fact, most recently he was awarded the Greensboro Police Department’s Medal of Honor with two of his SRT Team brothers for saving a woman from being shot in a hostage situation, and I think I was more excited about it than he was. Thank God we have men and women like this who are willing to “step into the breach,” risk their lives and face the darkness so all of us may sleep peacefully in our beds at night.
With this in mind, I want to suggest that we, as a community and a nation, owe these men and women a great debt of gratitude and respect for their commitment, faithfulness and courage. Here in High Point, we have one of the finest police departments in the country and I know this because I’ve admired them, worked with them, and our foundation has helped fund projects with them for more than a quarter of a century.
I remember during Chief Jim Fealy’s tenure when our police department was honored at the Hague for their groundbreaking Focused Deterrence Program, also known as the High Point Model, which has been implemented by other departments all over our nation.
I admired Chief Marty Sumner’s leadership and commitment to the High Point Community Against Violence program that has done so much to identify and prosecute our most dangerous criminals.
Of course, I’ll never forget the morning Chief Ken Shultz, then a young K-9 officer, arrived at the scene just in time to help keep a woman we had saved from drowning alive until the EMTs showed up.
I’m proud of Chief Travis Stroud’s role in developing and implementing High Point’s Domestic Violence Initiative that is innovatively protecting women from domestic abuse.
Over the years, I’ve been honored to speak at the HPPD’s Youth Leadership Academies, the Officer of the Year banquet and the annual HPPD Memorial because I believe in their mission and I believe in them. I can still vividly recall the night Capt. Patrick O’Toole, without a moment’s hesitation, ran into a burning home to rescue two young children because that is what committed police officers and former Marines do. I have also long admired our beloved school resource officers who have always done so much more than policing by befriending, and mentoring, generations of our local students.
All this to say, these remarkable men and women put their lives at risk every single day for all of us. They don’t do it for the money, fame or prestige, they do it because they believe in serving the greater good and they are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to do so. We need these men and women who unselfishly serve and protect, and they need us.
We owe our police officers our support, respect and now more than ever, the benefit of a doubt in those split-second instances when they are called upon to protect and serve. Every parent in this country should be teaching their children the basic tenets of civic responsibility, respect for authority and the critical importance of the rule of law. When a police officer is doing their job, they deserve to be listened to, obeyed and treated with respect. This is the way we show our thanks and gratitude. For Good, For High Point, Forever…
PAUL LESSARD, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.
