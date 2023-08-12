I have always believed there are some professions that are so important, demanding and dangerous that those who serve in them must have a singular sense of mission and dedication to serving a cause much greater than themselves. The immediate ones that come to mind are the military, firefighters, EMTs and, of course, police officers. In the interest of full disclosure, I have to tell you up front, I have a son-in-law who has served with the 82nd Airborne, is a career police officer and he is one of my heroes. Like so many of these men and women who serve in this capacity, he is a humble, quiet professional who is committed to serve and never looks for accolades or thanks. In fact, most recently he was awarded the Greensboro Police Department’s Medal of Honor with two of his SRT Team brothers for saving a woman from being shot in a hostage situation, and I think I was more excited about it than he was. Thank God we have men and women like this who are willing to “step into the breach,” risk their lives and face the darkness so all of us may sleep peacefully in our beds at night.

With this in mind, I want to suggest that we, as a community and a nation, owe these men and women a great debt of gratitude and respect for their commitment, faithfulness and courage. Here in High Point, we have one of the finest police departments in the country and I know this because I’ve admired them, worked with them, and our foundation has helped fund projects with them for more than a quarter of a century.

PAUL LESSARD, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.