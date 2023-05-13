DEAR READERS: The latest government-sanctioned hunt in Yellowstone National Park has killed 1,150 bison in a controversial attempt to prevent the spread of brucellosis in cattle. (Full story: New York Times, April 4.)

Reading this news, I was speechless and mortified. Bison cause less trampling and erosion damage to the plains than cattle; their diet is higher in grasses and thus less damaging to the long-term chances of the Plains environment, and bison poop functions as a natural fertilizer to their habitats. Also, they may emit less methane, a gas that contributes to climate change, than grass-fed cattle.

