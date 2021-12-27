Beginner cooks, as well as “seasoned” cooks, are learning more each year what herbal flavors enhance food so they can use less salt for more healthy dishes. Herbal seasoning can bring new flavors to many foods and at the same time get rid of unhealthy levels of salt, which can aggravate blood pressure and other ailments. Salt is sodium chloride and it is helpful in our bodies in small amounts. Accepted dietary guidelines today recommend no more than 2300 milligrams, or about one teaspoon, of salt daily for healthy folks. But the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (formerly Institute of Medicine) estimates the average American consumes 2500 to 5000 mg of sodium per day. Nutritionists tell us we get about 10% of our sodium from natural foods like vegetables and meats; 10%-25% from using additional salt from the salt shaker at the table; and 65-75% from processed foods, canned foods, and restaurant or fast-food meals away from home.
Use Herbs for Flavor
One way to reduce your salt/sodium intake is to use various herbal ingredients as a substitute for salt to flavor your food. Things like vinegar, garlic and savory spices, as well as citrus juices, can add a lot of flavor to foods. Of course, you can grow your own herbs easily right in your yard or patio containers and have them fresh at your fingertips. Herbs can be used freshly harvested or in the dried form, which can be stored for many months.
Grow Your Own
You can get a jump on spring by starting your young plants indoors and then transplant them later to the garden or to containers. Everyone is looking for more ways to live economically, waste less and eat healthy. What better way to do this than growing your own herbs, flowers, and vegetables? Herb gardening kits are very popular now with folks all across America. Seed companies have seen tremendous growth in sales of gardening kits especially as gifts. These kits are available in retailers, chain stores, garden centers and gift shops. Herb starter kits are ideal for the gourmet chef in need of fresh herbs.
Container Herbs
A friend often starts herbs from seeds every year on his apartment balcony, which measures about 2.5 feet by 10 feet. He plants the seeds in planters that hang from the balcony railing. His favorites are basil, dill, chives and cilantro. He supplements his herbs on his fourth-floor apartment with a pot containing a tomato plant and another container with two bell peppers. This way he often has fresh veggies and herbs to add to his cooking and table at meals. Growing your own foods and herbs can give a great sense of accomplishment by having fresh green veggies and herbs at your fingertips.
Versatile Uses
Many home cooks prefer to grow their own oregano and thyme for the absolute best flavor for the dishes they create. Health focused people will often grow peppermint, lemon balm, echinaceas and other medicinal herbs to create their own concoctions. Even other herbs, such as chamomile, can be used for tea lovers for herbal teas. One of the best ways to store herbs is to add them to vinegars, olive oil, fresh butter, or sea salt. The flavors of the herbs are infused into your favorite oils and vinegars and these make wonderful gifts, as well as cooking ingredients. For safety, refrigerate tightly closed containers to keep them fresh. (“Harvesting & Preserving Fresh herbs - Tasteful Garden”) For years I saved, cleaned and recycled vinegar bottles to use this way and gave many away to friends.
How to Grow and Use
No matter which herb is grown, it needs regular, non-direct sunlight. Consistent watering without drowning the plants is very important. Most herbs need very little fertilizer to be healthy plants, so only a light application of soluble food is sufficient.
It is good to know some of the uses of each herb before you grow them. Spicy Cilantro leaves are wonderful for Thai, Mexican and Curry dishes. Pick the cilantro leaves as they grow because the plant is a very short-lived annual plant. I like to pinch the growing tip from the plant to use and then the plant will grow more branches with more leaves. Lemon basil has a bright citrus flavor on a long-lasting basil plant. It flowers profusely to attract bees to the garden, but you should cut the flowers back for more leaf production and great flavor for salad dressings and marinades. My absolute three favorites to grow are rosemary, thyme and chives, because they can be used in many foods for flavor and to reduce salt use.
Growing your own herbs can be a fun hobby and at the same time you are discovering new ways to grow fresh flavors for your food.
