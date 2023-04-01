DEAR DR. FOX: I gave the medication Trifexis to my Belgian Malinois, and he got ataxia. It’s been more than 10 days and he is still recovering, slowly. Is there a safe alternative to these meds? — B.D., Titusville, Florida

DEAR B.D.: Trifexis (spinosad plus milbemycin oxime) is a monthly, beef-flavored tablet that kills fleas, prevents flea infestations, prevents heartworm disease, and treats and controls adult hookworm, roundworm and whipworm infections. The manufacturer’s published details about the product list the following possible adverse reactions: vomiting, depression, lethargy, pruritus, anorexia, diarrhea, trembling/shaking, ataxia, seizures, hypersalivation and skin reddening.

