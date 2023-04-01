DEAR DR. FOX: I gave the medication Trifexis to my Belgian Malinois, and he got ataxia. It’s been more than 10 days and he is still recovering, slowly. Is there a safe alternative to these meds? — B.D., Titusville, Florida
DEAR B.D.: Trifexis (spinosad plus milbemycin oxime) is a monthly, beef-flavored tablet that kills fleas, prevents flea infestations, prevents heartworm disease, and treats and controls adult hookworm, roundworm and whipworm infections. The manufacturer’s published details about the product list the following possible adverse reactions: vomiting, depression, lethargy, pruritus, anorexia, diarrhea, trembling/shaking, ataxia, seizures, hypersalivation and skin reddening.
To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Elanco at 1-888-545-5973 and the FDA at 1-888-FDA-VETS.
Some breeds and individual dogs are more likely to develop adverse reactions, and it is a toss-up when balancing the risks against the benefits of eliminating heartworm and some worm species in the intestines. Updated results from the U.S. and the European Union indicate a notable increase in the number of particularly serious adverse events reported for flea and tick preventives, including seizures, aggression and death.
Rather than routinely giving drugs to kill intestinal worms, a prudent step would be having a fecal sample tested to see if medication is needed. A flea comb should also be regularly used. Perform regular visual inspections for ticks, especially between the toes and around the ears. Spritz your dog with a botanical mosquito and biting fly repellant before going outdoors when the bugs are out.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.