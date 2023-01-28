This is incredible! During the entire pandemic, Mobile Meals of High Point continued to deliver food five days a week without missing a day. I have always been impressed with the work of Mobile Meals, but that just totally amazed me when virtually everything was in shut-down mode. This is made even more incredible because this is an all-volunteer organization, and many of these volunteers are senior citizens!

It had been two years since Mobile Meals of High Point, not to be confused with Meals on Wheels and is government-funded, hosted its Thank You Volunteers and School Staff Luncheon. It was held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church for the Mobile Meal volunteer leaders of the churches and organizations who make the deliveries. The luncheon also recognized the school staff at Triangle Lake Montessori School who have prepared the lunches since 2014.

