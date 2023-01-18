For many people around the country, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day on and not a day off as they volunteer to do service projects. Most local nonprofit agencies have some type of event where community volunteers come to help with a service project. This can include working in a community garden, urban farm, reading to children, or giving the kitchen at Open Door Ministries a deep cleaning.
High Point University Americorps VISTAs, Bonner Leaders, students and faculty are actively involved with these projects. The High Point University VISTAs plan many of these service projects. The positive impact on local organizations is tremendous as many agencies don’t have the resources or volunteers needed to get some things done during the year.
Over the years, I have been invited to speak at the Bonner Leader’s Hunger Banquet to talk about food insecurity and hunger in our community. Upon arriving at the Webb Ballroom at High Point University, guests were given a menu that you were told you had to follow. There were three menus, with each one being a little different than the other two menus. The very first menu recipients were very limited in the dinner options with only water to drink and no dessert. The second menu recipients had a few more choices with water and lemonade being a drink option. Again, dessert was not an option. The third menu had options for everything on the menu including water, lemonade, and tea along with a dessert.
The point of the exercise is for the guests to learn what it is like to have limited food choices while others have many more options. This is real life for many in our community. While some may want to have a good steak on occasion, their only real option is hot dogs or 73% lean ground beef. There are days when meat is not an option, so they settle for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. People make difficult choices about what they will serve their families, often limiting how much food each person will get that evening. Many of our seniors have even fewer choices because they are on a limited income while they make choices between food, medicines, and ensuring others in the house have enough to eat.
After the meal, the presenters talked about the point of limited menu items and shared data about food insecurity in North Carolina and Guilford County. Then each table had a series of questions to discuss. One of my favorite parts of the Hunger Banquet is listening to students talk about food insecurity and hearing their thoughts and insights. I always like to pose a question or challenge what they are saying for them to think even deeper. The conversations are always helpful as I learn something from the students.
This year, urban farm rock star Jose Abreu, Americorps VISTAs Tosin Opawumi and Alec Garfield, City Councilman Cyril Jefferson, and myself shared for a few minutes. Jose talked about the work he is doing with Growing High Point and what is taking place in the city around gardens and urban farms. Tosin talked about his work with the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Alec shared what Growing High Point is doing around entrepreneurship and developing urban farmers. Councilman Jefferson gave an inspirational message.
I opened my portion with the words of Coretta Scott King, who once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” Based on all that happened in our community Monday, we have a great community, and it will be even greater as young people take on leadership roles. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org
