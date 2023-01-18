For many people around the country, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day on and not a day off as they volunteer to do service projects. Most local nonprofit agencies have some type of event where community volunteers come to help with a service project. This can include working in a community garden, urban farm, reading to children, or giving the kitchen at Open Door Ministries a deep cleaning.

High Point University Americorps VISTAs, Bonner Leaders, students and faculty are actively involved with these projects. The High Point University VISTAs plan many of these service projects. The positive impact on local organizations is tremendous as many agencies don’t have the resources or volunteers needed to get some things done during the year.

Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org

