If you don’t believe the Lord moves in mysterious ways, just ask Heidi Majors — she’ll tell you.
Majors, the longtime executive director of YWCA High Point, and her 16-year-old daughter, Sarah, thought they were going on a mission trip to Hungary this past month with a team from their church, Pleasant Garden Baptist. Neither mother nor daughter had ever been on an overseas mission trip before, but they both felt God was leading them to go.
And besides, Hungary — where Hungarian Baptist Aid has had an established presence for more than 25 years — seemed like a safe place to minister. They would help lead a Vacation Bible Camp for Hungarian children, and it would be a fun, rewarding, mother-daughter bonding experience.
“Welllllll,” Majors says with a chuckle, “God had different plans.”
Different plans, indeed.
In mid-July, only three weeks before the mission team was scheduled to leave for Hungary, Majors received a troubling email. The team’s liaison in Hungary hadn’t been able to find a suitable church there for the Bible camp, but if the team was willing, she knew of a couple of churches in Ukraine that were willing to host the team.
Yes, that Ukraine — the nation that had been invaded by Russia in February, and remains under siege.
The news raised red flags among Majors’ family members. An uncle said going to Ukraine was a bad idea. Several cousins, including one who works for the FBI, agreed wholeheartedly. So did her husband, Steve.
“I don’t want to come between you and God,” Steve told his wife, “but I have serious reservations about your safety.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State — which issues travel advisories for foreign countries — thought it was a bad idea, too.
“The State Department’s travel page for Ukraine said some very scary things about traveling over there,” says Brian Beasley, the mission trip’s team leader from Pleasant Garden Baptist.
“They strongly advised that you shouldn’t travel to Ukraine. Americans who were already in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible. And if you needed to evacuate, they were going to be very limited in what they could do to help you.”
The 12 anxious team members talked about it, asked questions about it, and prayed about it. Ultimately, they decided that even though the State Department was telling them to stay home, God was telling them to go.
“God knew what He was doing ahead of time — this was no surprise to Him,” Majors says.
Even her teenage daughter, Sarah, said, “It’s just a war country — we’re still going.”
And so they went, a dozen North Carolinians determined to lead a children’s Bible camp in Berehove, Ukraine, about half an hour from the Hungarian border. The group left on Aug. 6 and returned nine days later.
Because Berehove is in western Ukraine, farther away from where Russia invaded, the mission team members felt they would probably be safe there, but they were constantly reminded that they were in a country torn by war.
“When we crossed the Hungarian border into Ukraine, it wasn’t like crossing the border here,” Majors recalls. “The guards were in full military attire, with machine guns — it was very, very serious. Our first morning there, they stopped our driver to check his draft papers. Right after he got stopped, we saw a convoy of tanks. There was definitely a heightened awareness that we were in a country at war.”
There were other sobering reminders, too. Air raid sirens. Exorbitant gas prices — and stations that had no gas at all — as a result of Russia shutting down the gas pipeline. A scarcity of men, because they had gone off to fight the war. Billboards recruiting for the military.
Even when the mission team members ministered to the Ukrainian children — some of whom were as young as 6 — they were reminded of the country’s upheaval.
“When we asked the kids to write down their prayer requests, they wanted us to pray for peace,” Majors says. “They were thankful we had come. They were fearful of the war. They wanted us to pray for family members and other people who had been drafted, and for family members who had just up and left.”
For five days, the mission team operated a fun Bible camp for the children — sharing the Gospel and teaching them Bible verses, making music, doing arts and crafts, and just showing love to them.
“It was an incredible week,” Majors says. “There’s all this real-life stuff going on there, but God was showing off all week. It was an amazing experience.”
Equally rewarding for Majors was watching her daughter grow in her faith.
“Sarah has always been kind of reserved, so it was such a joy to watch her come out of her shell,” she says. “She even said she’s ready to do more mission work, so to watch her faith strengthen has been amazing.”
Beasley, who serves as the attorney for the High Point Police Department, says mission trips such as this one are particularly fulfilling.
“Any time you step out in faith in a situation that’s really outside of your control, you’re going to grow in your faith in God, because you’re depending on Him to take care of you,” he says. “It also reminds you of how blessed we are here in this country, where we live in relative safety and security.”
Majors agrees.
“You know, I just think about the blessings we would’ve missed out on if we hadn’t gone,” she says. “It was our choice — we could’ve chosen not to go, but we decided to go and see what God would do, and it was amazing. I’m ready to go again.”
