Agriculture and horticulture generally need no definition to most folks. We generally know the two words deal with growing plants of various sorts for food, health, medicine, nutrition, shelter and clothing. Biotechnology is not so well understood by most. Biotechnology is the application of various technologies to biological organisms or systems. Biotechnology has brought tremendous advances to our worlds of medicine, health, agriculture and nutrition. The obvious overlap here is medicine, health and nutrition. Today that overlap is called “agricultural biotechnology.”
But what do these advances in innovation and technology mean for our future? What is the next wave of biotechnology use? There’s no question that today’s farmers are under unprecedented pressure to continue to increase crop yields and food safety. The earth’s population is nearly 7 billion people and is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050. Farmers must meet that growing population’s food demand — with a shrinking resource base — while protecting soil, air and water quality. We just experienced a second worldwide pandemic in the last 100 years. Biotechnology will play a huge role in feeding our future world and providing medicines.
North Carolina’s economy is deeply rooted in two essential industries: agriculture ($74 billion) and biotechnology ($41 billion). The combination of these two industries has created a foundation on which to build the future of North Carolina and the world. The revival and expansion of the cotton industry is a powerful example of how biotechnology has given new life to an agricultural staple in world commerce. With the development of new biotech cotton varieties, farmers are able to combat insects (boll weevil) and weeds to grow cotton in areas where they couldn’t before. The cotton industry has not only bounced back — but flourished. Researchers have even coupled biotechnology and cotton plants which may produce edible seeds (not FDA approved yet) to fight world hunger, as well as to create environmentally friendly packing material.
The first wave of agbiotech applications has been seed input traits which have allowed farmers to lower carbon footprints, increase yields and use less pesticides in several major row crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton. The second wave will be the use of output traits, which will benefit consumers in general by adding nutrients such as omega oils or vitamin precursors to common crops, many of which can be eaten in foods or extracted for high value use around the world.
Future waves of development will be in therapeutics and diagnostics. North Carolina companies are using traditional crops, such as soybeans and tobacco, to accelerate new possibilities in the field of medicine. In fact, scientists at SoyMeds Company have found a way to produce therapeutic and diagnostic proteins in soybeans. Someday these proteins could be vaccines grown in soybeans and eaten instead of injected, with no refrigeration storage requirement.
Canadian-based company Medicago is also growing health opportunities in unexpected places, by rapidly producing and researching making virus vaccines (flu, Covid-19, rotavirus, norovirus) in the leaves of tobacco plants (Nicotiana benthamiana) in greenhouse conditions in one month instead of the traditional six. Medicago built their first U.S. location for research and manufacture in Research Triangle Park. In Medicago’s vaccine development process, living plants are used as bioreactors to produce a particle that mimics the target virus.
Research Triangle Park, located in Durham-Raleigh, is the second largest cutting-edge technology hub in the U.S., after Silicon Valley. Over 300 high tech companies employ around 55,000 people in research and development and manufacturing. In February 2022, Medicago, headquartered in Quebec City, announced, in conjunction with Glaxo Smith Kline pharmaceutical company, that Canada Health had granted approval for COVIFENZ, Covid-19 vaccine for human use in Canada.
I have been fortunate to spend about half my career in horticulture and agriculture and half in biotechnology. I grew plants and also made medicines, vaccines and diagnostics with various jobs and companies. Today, we have the best of both worlds right here in North Carolina. I was doubly fortunate to help develop agricultural biotechnology with the North Carolina Biotechnology Center to arguably the largest concentration of agbiotech companies of any U.S. state. As the result of a great pipeline of research, vibrant agbiotech companies and a trained workforce, North Carolina is primed for a bright economic future, and for helping to improve quality of life around the globe.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.