High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.