The streets of downtown High Point were alive with the sounds of footsteps, lively conversations, hustling and bustling, buses, cars, bicycles, trolleys, scooters. People going in all directions. There was activity all around in downtown High Point. The High Point Market was back in a big and grand way!
Before I go on, I have an oops! Last week I omitted an important fact. The Oyster Roast for Family Service of the Piedmont was held at Congdon Yards! How could I do that? Congdon Yards is such a fabulous event space. The Congdons do so much for our community! We love them!
Now back to this week and the High Point (Furniture) Market. First, can I say it was wondrous! Years ago, I worked in several showrooms and then attended others as an “About Town” columnist. This year, I felt a special spark, the mood was so uplifting and new showrooms appeared in multiple directions. North Carolina’s largest economic event is alive and well! There seemed to be new exhibitors everywhere.
I was able to park at Market Square Towers thanks to my friend Dave Phillips, whose office is in Market Square, and his assistant, Mirsa Nieland, who got me a pass.
So the first thing I did as I arrived was to mingle and browse my way through the temporary suites at Market Square, and one word came to mind, “pillows.” I don’t think I have ever seen so many decorative pillows at any Market. There were rugs, accessories, jewelry (no, I didn’t buy anything) and furniture. Something for everyone.
Then I headed to MediaLink on the second floor in the High Point Theatre. This is the hub of activity for working media covering the “world’s largest and most important home fashion event.” On Market days, this room is humming with activity at private workstations and charging stations and offering complimentary breakfast, lunch and even gourmet coffees.
As I was arriving, Market Authority President Tom Conley and Vice President Terry Venable were leaving. Both had big smiles, no wonder. High Point Market is great for our economy in many ways, and many High Pointers earn extra income working Market jobs. Behind the MediaLink desk checking the press credentials were Ellen Amick, accounting manager with United Way, and Sandy Franks of High Point, who I met for the first time. As credentials are in order, press passes are given, along with a press packet. Again, business was brisk.
Next, I browsed through Showplace. In one word, “incredible!” I spotted Tammy Nagem, High Point Market Authority COO, talking with some of High Point’s finest. The police were evidenced on foot, on bicycles and in cars protecting our marketgoers. Chief Travis Stroud has had a challenging time as he needs new recruits to fill positions.
My plan for the next day, the official first day of Market, was simply two-fold. One, I was going to visit my friends Mark and Julie Philips, Phillips Collection Showroom, and their Moonshine reception. Well somehow, my timing was off. Moonshine can be wicked anyway. There are cocktails everywhere at Market! Perhaps buyers spend more when they are “happy”?
I rounded the corner and spotted the Phillips Collection Showroom immediately. They are so cutting-edge, cutting edge is thrown out the window! Remember it was their son, Jason Phillips, who designed the famous award-winning seat-belt chair. Their daughter, Jessica, who lives in New York, was with customers in the showroom. Julie was sitting behind the desk looking glorious as she had just returned from an expedition shopping trip to the Philippines and Thailand. I must tease Mark (or am I?). He is looking more like a fashion plate every time I see him! As a member of the HPU Board of Trustees, he has accumulated an impressive array of trendsetting purple sports jackets. On this day he was wearing shiny (looked like gold-plated) shoes! I was used to his T-shirts! So glad Phillips Collection moved their headquarters to High Point.
Waving goodbye, I was on my way to Theodore Alexander. I wondered, “How could I have come to Market so many times and never shared the catering prowess of my friend, the amazing Bert Wood?” Bert has catered at Theodore Alexander’s showroom for over 15 years. It was also Bert Wood who brought one of the most popular events to High Point, the Pink Ribbon Luncheon, coming up May 4.
For years, one heard, “If you have an opportunity, eat at Theodore Alexander’s showroom.” There would be a feast, including her famous beef tenderloin. I did and wow! This Market, as at most showrooms, light hors d’oeuvres rather than meals were served.
I arrived about 3:30 so I could pop into the kitchen to see her and her staff at work, plus a surprise awaited. Charles Spencer (Althorp Collection), brother of Princess Diana, would be in the showroom, and I could meet him as well.
Bert and her staff were hustling masterly fixing trays of delights as 500 were expected for the cocktail reception that afternoon for Spencer, a number higher than first expected.
I meandered through the showroom. It was spectacular. Kudos to showroom manager Debbie Lee, who is as nice as she is pretty. As I entered the lounge area both my friend Bert and Spencer entered, Spencer from the showroom as Bert emerged from the kitchen.
Charles Spencer not only loves Bert’s food, but they are also friends! I mean truly friends. He said it. I saw it. Of course, who wouldn’t love Bert Wood. Since she (not me) asked, we posed for a few photos. At the back of the showroom, champagne was passed with crab cakes for the book signing (“The White Ship”).
I went back to the lounge to nibble on some of Bert’s delicacies and a glass of wine. Who else did I see? None other than High Point’s own celebrity designer, Libby Langdon, who grew up on Hillcrest.
We toasted the High Point Market. Life is good!
