Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Have you heard the news? Have you read about what is happening at Asbury University in Kentucky? Last Wednesday they had a chapel service, a routine mid-week service that started at about ten o’clock in the morning AND it is still going on a week later! You read that right … a service that began about a week ago has been going on 24 hours a day since it began. There is worship, Scripture reading, speakers and people standing up and giving testimonies about what God is doing or has done in their lives.

I read some of the reports and even watched some livestreams that have been posted from the chapel service. The worship I have witnessed is pure and sweet. I have seen some pictures of people crowded around the altar praying and crying in repentance. There is prayer and intercession going on for the students there at Asbury, their community, and our nation. I have read that the carpet around the altar is wet with the tears of the people.

