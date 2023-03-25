There were surprises! Irish coffees, jigs, and tasty Irish fare abounded. There were dancers from the Lismore Academy of Irish Dance, and of course there was green, lots and lots of green. This was only a little glimpse into the 55th St. Patrick’s Day Tea hosted by Pennybyrn and the sisters from the Poor Servants of the Mother of the Catholic Congregation. Oh, there was also tea!

While Pennybyrn celebrated the 55th tea after a three-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the High Point Arts Council held its first St. Patrick’s Day Celebration concert featuring the New Potatoes, with dance performances by the High Point Ballet.

Trending Videos