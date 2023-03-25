There were surprises! Irish coffees, jigs, and tasty Irish fare abounded. There were dancers from the Lismore Academy of Irish Dance, and of course there was green, lots and lots of green. This was only a little glimpse into the 55th St. Patrick’s Day Tea hosted by Pennybyrn and the sisters from the Poor Servants of the Mother of the Catholic Congregation. Oh, there was also tea!
While Pennybyrn celebrated the 55th tea after a three-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the High Point Arts Council held its first St. Patrick’s Day Celebration concert featuring the New Potatoes, with dance performances by the High Point Ballet.
Since this is a St. Patrick’s Day column and is timely, I have usurped my usual chronological sequence of events. Many coming up include: the Housing Authority Awards, TAG Pop-Up Art Show and then its magnificent opening, the DAR Essay presentation, Dancing with the High Point Stars, the Oyster Roast, and the Literary League Luncheon, to name a few. This lineup shows the vibrancy of our community.
Now to Pennybyrn. This was my first St. Patrick’s Day Tea. On this day everyone was Irish. The pub was busy making Irish coffees as the sounds of a Celtic harp filled the air. The Pennybyrn guests, donors and volunteers filled every hallway, conversing and eating the delectables, as I made my way to the community room. This St. Patrick’s tea was so amazing in part thanks to the Ilderton family, who were the lead sponsor, “In loving memory of Eleanor Ilderton.”
I could hear the chatter as I approached the community room to await the special presentation. Sister Lucy Hennessy, beloved chair of the Pennybyrn board, welcomed everyone, smiled and said, “Just to remind you our mission is demonstrating God’s love to those whose lives we touch in all the areas of ministry. We have had a tough three years, but nevertheless you continued to support us. Thank you for your faithfulness.”
President Rich Newman echoed Sister Lucy’s remarks and added, “For me, it is a very special time to honor the heritage of the sisters who left their homes in Ireland and brought their faith, love, and caring spirit here to Pennybyrn. They continue to inspire us as we carry out our mission to demonstrate God’s love to the lives we touch.”
He then called Chris Greene, who with her late husband, Charlie, “have been faithful supporters of Pennybyrn over the decades,” to the podium to make a special presentation.
This was very special for my friend Chris. She worked diligently so that Sister Lucy would be awarded North Carolina’s highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Chris thanked those who helped in writing letters of recommendation, etc. It was almost like a miracle to keep this a secret from Sister Lucy, who as chair of board is involved in everything Pennybyrn, but that cunning Chris Greene and her cohorts did it!
She called upon state Sen. Michael Garrett to make the presentation. He said, “Sister Lucy, we have heard incredible things about you. So many people in this community have reached out to us, written letters, and made phone calls to say what a pivotal person you are, not just for this community here but Guilford County and the state of North Carolina. So today, on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, I want to present to you the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.”
I think Sister Lucy was so surprised she was almost speechless — almost but not quite, as she said, “This is beyond anything I could imagine that was going on. Thank you so much.” Later she added, “I am most grateful to those who considered me worthy of this award. I feel truly honored and appreciate the recognition. The spirit of the team and the sisters have made it possible for me to have done and continue to do what is best for the people the Lord sends our way. I thank the Lord and all who participated in this surprise recognition!”
It wasn’t a surprise birthday dinner for Lucille Duncan, but still it contained an element of the surprise. She knew “a couple” of friends were coming to the restaurant to help celebrate her birthday. What was a surprise was that it wasn’t just a couple of friends but 27 friends. This was all arranged by that imaginative Martha Yarborough. There was a chocolate cake, presents and a serenade from the restaurant staff. After blowing out the candles (I won’t say how many) Lucille stood up and exclaimed, “I didn’t know I had this many friends!” Actually, she has many more, as many could not attend.
Next, many of the birthday party went on to Centennial Station for the first St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. As I arrived, I spotted new Executive Director Alexandra Arpajian. “Where is your green?” I asked. She pointed to her olive-green jumpsuit. “Oh no!” I said, “That is not the Irish green.” Then I got her a green prop for our photo op so she could be Irish as everyone is on St. Patrick’s Day, even though this was the day after.
Before the New Potatoes (Fred Lail, Mary Mondon and Gavin Douglas) began their medley of Irish songs, Arpajian talked about some of the events on the horizon for the arts council. There will be another karaoke night with a live musician so budding singers can bring their own music. They are throwing a Kentucky Derby Party on May 6 with casino tables, best hat contest, bar, and buffet, plus a six-week song-writing class the arts council is initiating. The arts council is also interested in hearing about what you would like, so let them know.
The High Point Ballet once again spread its magic in dancing from its “Celtic Legends” performance. There were Irish specialty cocktails, including the Green Tea Shot, Irish She Hulk, Pot of Gold and the Leprechaun Leonard. Of course, I tried one. Yes, just one.
As the evening ended, my Irish green was put away until next St. Paddy’s Day.
Congratulations, Sister Lucy, and Happy Birthday, Lucille!
