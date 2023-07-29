On Friday nights, we like to get some takeout food and watch a movie. This began because of the pandemic. We have watched so many great movies, and I really look forward to our time together. My wife likes some old black-and-white movies, and I have come to really enjoy them, too. Actually, I enjoy most movies, as long as I get to watch them with her.

I was really looking forward to last Friday night because we had picked a movie I have really been wanting to see. We had just dished up our dinner and were sitting down when the power went out. I try to remain positive and hopeful in most situations. I said that we should just start eating and wait for the power to come back on. It had gone out earlier in the evening for about 15 minutes and I figured we would get lucky again.