He’s 33 now, but Alex Nsengimana still vividly remembers the day — more than 25 years ago — that a shoebox changed his life.
Alex was 6 at the time, living at an orphanage in his native Rwanda, a country in Central Africa that was rocked by civil war in the early 1990s. In 1994, extremists killed nearly a million Rwandans in a hundred-day genocide that left countless children orphaned.
Alex and his brother and sister fled for their lives, managing to elude gunmen as they ran from one family member to another.
“Then I lost my grandmother and my uncle, and that’s when I ended up in an orphanage,” he says softly. “It was a very scary time in my life.”
It was at that orphanage that Alex was introduced to a North Carolina organization called Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian ministry based in Boone that provides spiritual and physical aid to victims of war, natural disasters, famine and other catastrophic situations.
Specifically, Alex was blessed by a Samaritan’s Purse project called Operation Christmas Child, in which gift-filled shoeboxes are delivered to needy, hurting children in countries all over the world.
Today, with Operation Christmas Child closing in on its 200-millionth shoebox, the project is well-known throughout North Carolina and beyond, particularly at churches — including a number of High Point churches — that have partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to fill the shoeboxes. In 1994, though, Operation Christmas Child was in only its second year.
Alex, of course, didn’t know all that. He just remembers Samaritan’s Purse coming to his orphanage with a multitude of shoeboxes, and then realizing that one of those shoeboxes was for him.
“All of us were so excited,” he says. “There were hygiene items in the box like soap, toothpaste and a washcloth. There were school supplies and coloring books and little toys. One of my favorite items was a hair comb — one side had a brush, and the other side had a pick. It was so wonderful to receive that gift.”
There were a couple of other things in that shoebox, too — love and hope.
“That shoebox changed my life,” Alex explains, “because it came at a time when I was wondering does God love me? Does God care? I just lost my grandmother and my uncle, so having seen all of that, receiving that gift was a reminder that God loved me. It helped launch my healing process. I had bitterness and anger, and I was asking where God was when all this happened. The shoebox helped my faith begin to grow.”
In 2003, Alex came to the United States when he was adopted by a family in Minnesota. He was able to attend high school and college.
And today, all these years later, Alex finds himself on the other side of the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, serving with Samaritan’s Purse to provide shoeboxes for other children who need them just as much as he did. This month, he’s been visiting different cities across North Carolina, sharing his inspiring story of how a shoebox changed his life and how it can change the lives of other children.
“When Samaritan’s Purse came to our orphanage, I got to receive a gift that made a difference in my life,” Alex says. “It reminded me that God loved me, and the person who bought that box was thinking about me. That’s what Samaritan’s Purse does — they partner with churches worldwide to share God’s love through those shoeboxes.”
