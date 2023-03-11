CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I think if we are honest, we all can struggle at times to find and maintain peace. Beach lovers know it exists when you are down at the shore. Mountain lovers say it’s almost tangible in the mountains. Some swear that they find peace near streams, babbling brooks or waterfalls. I can find it sitting quietly on my front porch.

I think most of us have a place where we can go and find peace. I sometimes wonder if we believe that peace is tied to that location. Many men like fishing and hunting for the excitement the sport offers, but I believe that secretly they enjoy the peacefulness they experience in the waiting quietly part of their sport.

Trending Videos