LEXINGTON
Elvis may have left the building, but if you’re looking for him, you might try downtown Lexington a little later this month.
Elvis Presley impersonators young and old will descend on Lexington April 28 through May 1 for the first-ever N.C. Tribute Festival to the King, a four-day celebration of the legendary “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”
“This will be the first event of its kind in North Carolina,” said Morgan Brookshire, executive director of the Lexington Tourism Authority, which is organizing the festival. “Since we have some history with Elvis visiting our town, we thought it would be fun to host an Elvis tribute festival here.”
A young, not-yet-superstar Elvis Presley performed in the Lexington YMCA’s gymnasium on March 21, 1956. Nearly 5,000 people — most of them teenagers, of course — packed the gym, and another 2,000 or so were turned away.
The upcoming festival will feature performances by four headlining Elvis tribute artists — or ETAs — who have achieved notoriety in the world of Elvis impersonators.
“These four tribute artists are world-renowned and have a very large following, and they’ve won multiple competitions,” Brookshire said.
The four headliners are:
• Travis Powell, a Shelby native and longtime ETA who was the 2013 grand champion of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest in Memphis, Tennessee.
• Bill Cherry, who began his ETA career in 1989 and won the 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest preliminaries in Tupelo, Mississippi.
• Austin Irby, who was named one of the top 10 Elvis tribute artists in the world by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
• Taylor Rodriguez, who began competing in 2007 and won the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest.
In addition to performances on Friday and Saturday night during the festival, the headliners will also participate in an Elvis gospel concert Sunday afternoon.
Another festival highlight will be a judged ETA competition.
“We have 14 contestants, from age 8 to 48, coming to compete,” Brookshire said. “They can win prize money” — $2,000 for the grand champion — “and a chance to compete in the much larger competition being held in Memphis later this summer.”
Other events include a kickoff party at Lexington’s outdoor Breeden Insurance Amphitheater and after-hours parties at Bull City Ciderworks. In addition, between the competitions and performances, some of the tribute artists will be at Lexington’s barbecue restaurants and other locations doing karaoke-style “pop-up” performances.
According to Brookshire, the festival has been getting a lot of buzz in the Elvis tribute artist world.
“We’ve been blown away by the interest this event has caused,” she said. “So far, we’ve got people coming from seven states, and they’re coming from as far away as Wisconsin, Maryland and Florida, as well as North Carolina and the surrounding states.”
Elvis is the main attraction, of course, but Brookshire hopes the city itself will win some fans, too.
“In between the shows, we hope ticket-holders will enjoy our local shops and restaurants, and of course enjoy some Lexington barbecue while they’re in town,” she said.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
